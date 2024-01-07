Krystle Amina’s biography: who is Wil Willis' wife?

Krystle Amina is an American interior designer, realtor, artist and illustrator widely recognised as Wil Willis' wife. Her husband is a reality television host, actor, writer, and veteran. He is best known for hosting a reality TV show, Forged in Fire, from 2015 to 2019.

Krystle Amina carrying her son (L) and in a purple dress (R). Photo: @_krystleamina_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Krystle Amina came into the limelight following her romantic relationship with Wil Willis. Krystle and Wil have been married since 2017 and have one child. The couple currently resides in California, Los Angeles, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Krystle Amina Almudarris Gender Female Date of birth 6 July 1985 Age 38 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Salah Almudarris Mother Dawn Almudarris Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Wil Willis Children 1 Profession Interior designer, artist, illustrator, realtor Net worth $200,000

Krystle Amina's biography

The interior designer was born in California, Los Angeles, United States. Krystle Amina's age is 38 years old as of 2023. She was born on 6 July 1985. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She is an American citizen of mixed descent (Arab-Caucasian). Her dad is from Saudi Arabia.

Krystle is the daughter of Salah and Dawn Almudarris. She was raised alongside her five siblings: a sister and four brothers. Their names are Tiffany, Brandon, Tyler, Adel and Khalid Almudarris.

Career

Wil Willis' wife, Amina holding her son (L) and in a white T-shirt (R). Photo: @_krystleamina_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Krystle Amina is a designer, artist, illustrator and realtor. She specialises in watercolour, pastels and charcoal in her art skills.

Amina is also a real estate agent. After passing her real estate exam in 2021, she began working as a realtor with LakeView Realty Enterprises, Inc.

What is Krystle Amina's net worth?

Wil Willis' wife has an alleged net worth of $200 thousand, according to Web of Bio, Popular Networth and The Event Chronicle. Her net worth is primarily attributed to her interior designer, artist, realtor and illustrator career.

How long have Wil Willis and Krystle Amina been together?

Although it is unknown when they started dating and how they met, they got engaged on 24 March 2017. The television host proposed to his wife at the Empire State Building in New York City, United States. Later that same year, on 11 October 2017, they exchanged marriage vows at 1909 North Topanga Canyon Boulevard, California, USA.

Krystle Amina in a black dress (L) and in a long brown coat (R). Photo: @_krystleamina_ on Instagram (modified by author)

The couple share a son called Flash Orion Willis. Flash was born on 6 March 2020. Krystle's husband has two other sons, Caleb and Jacob Willis, from his previous relationship.

Fast facts about Krystle Amina

Who is Wil Willis' wife? He is married to Krystle Amina. Who is Krystle Amina? She is an interior designer, artist, realtor and illustrator from the United States. How old is Krystle Amina? She is 38 years old as of 2023. Where is Krystle Amina from? The American realtor hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Does Krystle Amina have children? Yes, as of 2023, she has a son called Flash Orion Willis. Where does Wil Willis' family live? His family lives in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Krystle Amina's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $200,000.

Krystle Amina is an American interior designer, artist, realtor and illustrator. She is popularly known for being Wil Willis' wife. They have been together for over five years. Krystle is a mother of one child.

