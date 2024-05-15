Music producer Puffy Tee recently opened up on the reason he took a break from the industry

The veteran producer revealed he was working on a new project with several celebrities, including Nollywood actor Zubby Michael

Puffy Tee also spoke about the biggest song he ever worked on, Yahooze by Olu Maintain, a hit song in the early 2000s

Temidayo Babatope Joseph, known as Puffy Tee, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter and record producer. In a recent interview with Legit.ng, he recounted his journey in the music industry.

Puffy Tee, who ranked alongside veterans like OJB Jezreel and ID Cabasa, also spoke about his new projects, including working with actor Zubby Michael.

Puffy Tee explains why producers like Young Jonn and Pheelz are turning singers. Credit: @itspuffytee @youngjonn @pheelzmrproducer

Source: Instagram

What has Puffy Tee been up to?

The producer, who is a judge on a show dubbed Next Afobeats Star (a replacement for Project Fame), alongside Sarz, P Prime and Andre Vibes, revealed he has been working underground with artists.

He also disclosed he has an ongoing project with actors Michael Zubby and Bolanle Ninalowo, among others.

Puffy Tee said:

"So, and I've been doing movie soundtrack. I do original sound for movies. I worked on Omo Ghetto The Saga and I was producing artists underground. You know, everyone has their time, and when it is not your time, you have to keep working just to take care of yourself and wait for another opportunity whereby one of the artists you're working for will come up again because we can't basically do it ourselves. So I've been working underground with a lot of artists. I'm working with Zubby Michael right now Yeah. We are working in a movie with JJC Skillz It's called Seeking Justice. And I just came from Abuja City because of this. So after I've to go back to continue my work. I'm doing the music on set and all the artists on it.

"I've been busy, every week, every month. I'm doing something for somebody consulting here, consulting there, doing one or two, you know. So, it's been work. I've not even gone home."

Puffy Tee speaks on why producers turn singers

The music producer who applauded Pheelz's music talent revealed most of his colleagues have the talent to be singers but are usually too shy to work on it.

Puffy Tee, who revealed he has a couple of songs he is yet to release, said most producers don't get the credit they deserve.

"So basically, I think it has always been in them. Some of them are shy, and some producers don't actually like listening to their own voices when they like. No, no, I don't like my voice.

"I recorded a couple of songs, Ghost Pro. I have two albums. I did not drop it. Since around 2013 or 12, I've been creating the album. I will not use it. I'll keep it again.

"Producers are mostly 60% sometimes 40% the contributor to most of these artists songs because they themselves are artists. It's just that producers sometimes don't have the capacity to to put themselves out there because by the time they think of what they're going to do, you know, take care of the studio, and also what they're getting is not much.

"And again, sometimes the reason why they come out is because they are not being paid much. They are like, You know what, if you can do this, I can do better than you because some of these producers are better than this artist.

Puffy Tee speaks on working with old cats

The producer, who has worked with the likes of 2Baba, Olu Maintain, Xproject, T.W.O, and Oritsefemi, among others, revealed the 2006 hit song Yahooze was his biggest.

Puffy Tee believes most old cats have more responsibilities now, even though they still have the talents.

He said:

"Some are married, some have business here and there and then too much, too much stress. But this young cat or these young boys, they don't have much to think about, because they want to blow, they want money."

Puffy Tee's future plans

The producer, who confessed that the music industry was about using people, revealed plans to start a talent show.

He disclosed he would be going to the ghettos to discover raw talents to groom.

Olu Maintain performs 'Yahooze'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Olu Maintain trended after pictures from his 2008 performance at Africa Rising Festival, Royal Albert Hall, London, resurfaced online.

Olu Maintain was seen performing his hit song Yahooze with former US Secretary of State Colin Powell.

"Only if he knew what they were singing about then," someone said.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng