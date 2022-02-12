Katarina Deme’s biography: age, height, siblings, boyfriend

Katarina Demetriades, also famous as Katarina Deme, is a young American actress, TikTok star, model and social media influencer renowned for her short entertaining satire work, dance and lip-sync videos. Currently, she boasts a massive fanbase on social media. She is also recognised as the girlfriend of The Kid Laroi, a renowned Australian rapper.

Who is Katarina Deme? She is an actress popularly known for her role, Brianna, in the Will & Grace television series. What else is known about the TikTok influencer? Find out more about her personal and career life here.

Katarina Deme’s profile summary

Real name : Katarina Demetriades

: Katarina Demetriades Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 19 February 2004

: 19 February 2004 Age : 18 years (as of 2022)

: 18 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : United States of America

: United States of America Current residence : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’5’’

: 5’5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 121

: 121 Weight in kilograms : 55

: 55 Body measurements in inches : 33-27-34

: 33-27-34 Hair colour : Brown

: Brown Eye colour : Grey

: Grey Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : The Kid Laroi

: The Kid Laroi Father : Jim Deme

: Jim Deme Mother : Nancy Deme

: Nancy Deme Siblings : 4

: 4 Profession : Actress, model, TikTok star

: Actress, model, TikTok star Net worth: $100k

Katarina deme’s biography

She is an American actress, model, TikTok personality and social media influencer. The TikTok star was born on February 19, 2004, in the United States of America. Currently, the American actress is residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Katarina Demetriades' parents are Jim Deme and Nancy Deme. Her father is a well-known entrepreneur, while her mother is a fashion designer.

The TikTok star grew alongside four siblings, one brother and three sisters, in the United States. Katarina Deme's siblings are Alexa Deme, Anastasia Deme and Theo Deme. Unfortunately, the name of her young sister remains a mystery since she is yet to disclose it. Her elder sister is also an internet sensation renowned for her TikTok account.

How old is Katarina Deme?

As of 2022, Katarina Deme's age is 18 years. She was born in 2004, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

What is Katarina Demetriades’ nationality?

The TikTok personality is an American citizen.

What is Katarina Deme’s ethnicity?

She comes from a mixed ethnic background. She is of American and Greek descent.

Rise to stardom

She first came into the limelight in 2019 by posting short videos on TikTok. She has since grown her fanbase on TikTok through her short entertaining satire videos, dance, and lip-sync videos. Currently, her TikTok account boasts over 985.7 thousand followers and over 9 million likes.

She is also active on Instagram, with 1.1 million followers as of the time of writing. She mostly likes uploading pictures of herself, mostly in bikinis.

As an actress, she has starred in the following television series and movies:

Then Came You (2020)

(2020) Saturn Return (2017) as a waitress

Will & Grace (2018) as Brianna

What is Katarina Deme's net worth?

The TikTok star's net worth is allegedly estimated to be $100k. She earns her income as a social media influencer and an actress.

Who is The Kid Laroi dating?

He is currently in a relationship with Katarina Deme. The two met through a mutual friend in July 2020.

Are The Kid Laroi and Katarina Deme still together?

Yes, the two have been dating since 2020. In July 2021, the TikTok star celebrated her one year anniversary with her boyfriend, The Kid Laroi.

How tall is Katarina Deme?

The Kid Laroi's girlfriend stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall, equivalent to 165 centimetres, and weighs approximately 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her bust, waist and hips measure 34, 28, 40 inches. In addition, she has grey eyes and brown hair.

Katarina Deme is a young actress, TikTok star and social media influencer. She has mastered the art of creating the best content to suit her audience. She currently enjoys a considerable following across various social media platforms.

