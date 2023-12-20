Kalani Rodgers’ age, height, birthday, boyfriend, net worth

Kalani Rodgers is an American online content creator, model, and budding actress. She shares engaging content on TikTok and YouTube, such as pranks and challenges. She is popular on social media, but this has only fueled people’s desire to know more about her personal details. For instance, what is Kalani Rodgers’ age?

Actress Kalani Rodgers standing in the front yard of a building (L). The actress poses for a photo during her graduation (R). Photo: @kalani_rodgers on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kalani Rodgers’ passion for performing arts has been there since childhood— as a child, she was featured in multiple commercials. Her professional acting debut came in 2019 when she starred in the film What Ah Nerd. How long has she been in the entertainment industry? Discover Kalani Rodgers’ age, among many other exciting facts about the actress.

Profile summary

Full name Kalani Rae Rodgers Gender Female Date of birth 22 March 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 34-28-40 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-102 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single School Pacifica High School College California State University, Sacramento Profession Actress, model, online influencer Net Worth $100 thousand – $1 million Twitter @rodgers_kalani

What is Kalani Rodgers’ age?

The online content creator is 23 years old as of 2023. When is Kalani Rodgers’ birthday? She was born on 22 March 2000. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

Kalani was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, United States. After spending a considerable period of her childhood in Michigan, she moved to California to pursue her education and career.

She completed her high school education at Pacifica High School. Kalani later attended California State University, Sacramento, graduating with a BA in Film and Communication in May 2023.

What is Kalani Rodgers’ nationality? She is an American national of African-American ethnicity. The actress is residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Why is Kalani Rodgers so famous?

She is best recognised as an online content creator, model, and actress. She reportedly had her first on-screen appearance at 9 in the short film Dog Tags. The exposure helped her to land other roles in commercials and short films. Additionally, she later honed her acting skills by taking a course in acting and theatre.

She commenced professional acting in 2019 when featured in the short film What Ah Nerd. Her other movie appearances include Pick A Side (2021) and Waiting on the World… (2022).

Her popularity has grown immensely on social media due to her content. She shares lifestyle and modelling videos and pictures on her Instagram page, with over 709 thousand followers.

She has over 1.1 million followers on TikTok, where she posts funny content such as pranks and challenges. She shares similar content on her self-titled YouTube channel, boasting about 840 thousand subscribers.

Kalani is also a model represented by Stars Management. She has done photoshoots for multiple commercials, including Hydro Flasks.

Kalani Rodgers’ net worth?

According to Idol Net Worth, Next Biography, and several other similar sources, her net worth is allegedly between $100 thousand and $1 million. She has multiple income sources, including earnings from acting, modelling, and social media endeavours.

Is Kalani Rodgers in a relationship?

While much is in the public about her career, she remains mum about her love life and has not revealed whether she is in a relationship or not. Therefore, the Pick A Side actress is presumably single at the moment.

Kalani Rodgers’ height and weight

The social media influencer is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is approximately 134 pounds (61 kilograms). Her measurements are 34-28-40 inches (86-71-102 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kalani Rodgers

How old is Kalani Rodgers? She is 23 years old as of 2023. Where does Kalani Rodgers come from? Her hometown is Detroit, Michigan, United States. Where does Kalani Rodgers live now? She resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What does Kalani Rodgers do for a living? She is a professional model, actress, online content creator, and cinematographer. How much is Kalani Rodgers worth? Her net worth is allegedly between $100 thousand and $1 million. Who is Kalani Rodgers’ boyfriend? The entertainer is seemingly not dating anyone. How tall is Kalani Rodgers? The actress is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall.

Kalani Rodgers’ age is 23 years as of 2023. She is an online content creator with a significant social media following. She has also ventured into the film industry and has three acting credits. The Michigan native resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Brian Tovar’s biography. He is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player from the United States. He is the bass guitarist and lead vocalist of the Elasbon Armado band, which comprises his close relatives.

Growing up, the siblings listened to English music until they stumbled on a Spanish radio station. They were exposed to Mexican music and developed an interest in it. They formed the band in 2017. Are the band members still together, and which songs have they released? Find out more in the singer’s biography.

Source: Legit.ng