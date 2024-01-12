Who is Darrell Wallace Sr.? Meet Bubba Wallace's father

Darrell Wallace Sr. is a businessman from the United States. He is best known as the father of Bubba Wallace, an American stock car racing driver. Bubba made history as the first African-American driver to drive NASCAR full-time. He credits his father with introducing him to the sport and sponsoring him. Find out more about the celebrity’s father.

Darrell Wallace St. is the man responsible for putting Bubba's name on the map. Bubba, whose full name is Darrell "Bubba" Wallace Jr, is known for his achievements and impact in the NASCAR (National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing) world. He earned the nickname "Bubba" from his older sister when he was a child. Read more about the man behind Bubba’s excellence.

Profile summary

Full name Darrell Wallace Sr. Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1969 Age 54 years old (as of January 2024) Place of birth Alabama, United States Current residence Concord, North Carolina, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’10” Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Julie Wallace Children 2 Profession Businessman Net worth $1 million - $5 million

Darrell Wallace Sr.’s biography

Darrell was born on 10 March 1969 in Alabama, United States. He is 54 years old as of January 2024. His zodiac sign is Pisces. He later moved with his family to Concord, North Carolina.

Darrell Wallace Sr.’s brother competed in local go-kart races in the 90s and 2000s. Growing up, Bubba spent much time at the races watching his father and uncle race. After joining his father and uncle on the races several times, his father bought a go-kart and took the young boy racing. Bubba chose racing over basketball, starting his path to becoming a wealthy athlete.

Darrell married Desiree in the 1990s. Darrell Wallace Sr. and Desiree Wallace had two children: Brittany Gillispie and Bubba. His son, Bubba, is a famous NASCAR driver. His daughter, Brittany, is a basketball player. While the entrepreneur and Bubba were on the racetrack, Brittany and Desiree toured the country with Brittany playing in the AAU.

Darrell and Desiree had a strained marriage when Bubba was young. They eventually split up, which wound up working out for Bubba and Brittany’s athletic careers. Desiree has since found love again, and is reportedly married to George Lawrence. Bubba’s father has found love too; Darrell Wallace Sr.’s new wife is reportedly Julia Wallace.

Bubba and his father had a great relationship throughout fifteen years of racing. However, they had a disagreement and a physical altercation that fractured their relationship. As Bubba recalls, his parents fought constantly before they separated. Following one such fight, Bubba was heavily affected by his father, so he drove over to his dad’s house, and swung his fists at him.

The father-son duo stopped speaking after the incident, and Darrell was missing from many of Bubba’s races. However, their relationship started to improve after Bubba’s Netflix docu-series aired. With their repair, Darrell returned to being a presence in his son’s life, sticking by him throughout the confederate flag and noose incidents.

Career

Bubba Wallace’s father is a businessman and entrepreneur. He is the founder and president of Wallace Industrial Inc, an industrial cleaning and waste management company based in Concord, North Carolina. According to his LinkedIn, he started the company in 1999 and has been running it for over 20 years.

Before starting his company, Darrell worked in sales with Thompson Industrial Services, LLC for 10 months in 1999. Before that, he was a salesman for PSC, an oil and gas company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

What is Darrell Wallace Sr.’s net worth?

According to Popular Networth, Sportskeeda and BiographyMask, the entrepreneur’s net worth is allegedly between $1 million and $5 million. He makes a living from his industrial cleaning company.

Is Darrell Wallace Sr. related to Rusty Wallace?

No, the two are not related; they only share a surname by coincidence. Interestingly, their most notable connection is through the Earnhardt racing family. Darrell and his son Bubba loved watching Dale Earnhardt Sr. race, and Bubba grew up to be close friends with Dale Earnhardt Jr. Dale Earnhardt Sr. also happens to be Rusty’s close friend and fierce rival on the track.

FAQs

Who is Bubba’s dad? Bubba’s father is Darrell Wallace Sr. What does Bubba Wallace’s dad do for a living? He is the founder and president of an industrial cleaning company. Who are Bubba Wallace's parents? His parents are Darrell Wallace Sr. and Desiree Wallace. Is Bubba Wallace related to Rusty Wallace? No, they are not related. Why is Bubba Wallace named Bubba? His elder sister Brittany gave him the nickname when he was born. Is Bubba Wallace related to Darrell Wallace? Yes, the NASCAR driver is Darrell Sr.’s son.

Bubba Wallace has had a turbulent relationship with his father Darrell Wallace Sr., but now they are on the mend. Despite their occasional differences, the father-son duo are able to bond through the sport they both love.

