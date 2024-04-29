A Nigerian lady publicly announced the completion of her doctoral degree in Psychology to people on the street

Seated in her car, she enthusiastically interacted with pedestrians, declaring her academic accomplishment

While some passersby warmly congratulated her, others initially showed only passing curiosity, until she encouraged them to share in her joy

In a lively encounter on the bustling streets, a Nigerian lady joyfully shared her recent achievement.

She declared publicly that she had attained her doctoral degree in Psychology.

Nigerian lady publicly declared her PhD to people on the street. Photo credit: @nenyemartinsdbrand

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady bags doctorate degree

Seated in her car, she animatedly engaged with passersby, emphasizing her newly acquired academic certificate until her audience grasped its significance.

While a few street people offered heartfelt congratulations, others displayed only mild interest until she explicitly urged them to join in the celebration, as shown by @nenyemartinsdbrand.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Makafui said:

“Zee come and see your members Dr Zee... btw congrats ma'am.”

XorlaliPlange wrote:

“The world must hearrrrr.”

Omah oluchukwu:

“This is what i will do when i get my masters.”

Chinenye:

“Please do, it is not easy at all.”

R.GUnique Apparels:

“Are you sure the man at the gate is aware of what your talking about.”

First Prayer Group:

“I love the first woman."

Jemimabhold:

“All those people will rethink about their encounter with you today and force their daughters to also go to school.”

Amaka Achunine:

“I need to do my own o, l will drive round town telling them I am a medical doctor.”

Heavenly Jewel:

“Zee you have a miss call.”

Marie-Christine:

“Let me save this video for 2026.”

Woman makes history in UNILORIN, bags PhD

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Mosunmola Kudirat Ariwoola is the perfect poster girl for the inspiring saying that one should never give up.

The sexagenerian recently bagged a PhD from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria (UNILORIN) and opened up, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, about how she achieved the towering feat against all odds.

While appreciating Allah for making her academic feat a reality, Kudirat, who holds a PhD in Educational Technology, said she never saw herself attaining such a height academically.

There is also a story of a lady got a fully-funded scholarship to study for her PhD at Claremont Graduate University, USA.

Source: Legit.ng