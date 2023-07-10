Who is Wilfried Mbappé? Meet the father of the legendary footballer

Wilfried Mbappé is a French-Cameroonian football coach and agent. He is widely recognised as the father of Kylian Mbappe, a football player for the Paris Saint-Germian. Wilfried has significantly contributed to his son's football career, as he started coaching him from a tender age.

Kylian Mbappe and his father, Wilfried Mbappe, attend the Ballon D'Or photocall at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Wilfried Mbappé began his career as a coach when he relocated to France and settled in Bondy, a commune in the north-eastern part of Paris. Some of the football stars he has coached include Arsenal's defender William Saliba and Fiorentina's forward Jonathan Ikone.

Full name Wilfried Mbappé Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1970 Age 52 years old (as of July 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Douala, Cameroon Current residence France Nationality French-Cameroonian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 6 Marital status Separated Ex-wife Fayza Lamari Children 3 Profession Football coach, agent Net worth $5 million

Wilfried Mbappe's biography

The football coach was born in Douala, Cameroon, and later moved to France. He is a French-Cameroonian citizen and of African descent. Wilfried Mbappe's age is 52 years old as of July 2023. He was born on 11 October 1970; his zodiac sign is Libra.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe's father, Wilfried, smiles as he arrives at the stadium before the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France. Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Wilfried grew up alongside his six siblings, one being Pierre Mbappé, who is also into sports as a football advisor.

Career

Mbappé's dad started his career as a professional footballer. He later relocated to France to pursue his career in sports and settled in Bondy, where he became the Bondy community football coach. He assisted children in developing their talent in football.

The football coach later joined AS Bondy, one of the famous clubs in town, where he worked as a football coach for 25 years and served in several positions. He was appointed a sporting director for the under 10s to under 17s.

After leaving AS Bondy, he became a football agent. He worked as agent for a long term before Kylian joined the WME sports agency.

What is Wilfried Mbappe's net worth?

The football agent has an alleged net worth of $5 million. His net worth is primarily attributed to his career as a football coach and agent.

Who is Wilfried Mbappe's wife?

Mbappe married Fayza Lamari, Kylian's mother, in 1997. Fayza is a former handball player and media personality. She played handball for her home country, Algeria, before relocating to France, where the two are believed to have met. They spent more than two decades in marriage prior to separating.

They share two biological sons, Ethan and Kylian Mbappe and an adopted son called Jires Kembo Ekoko. All their sons are into sports.

Kylian MBappe (C), his father Wilfried Mbappe (R) and his brother Ethan (L) pose ahead of the TV show in Paris as part of the 30th edition of the UNFP trophy ceremony. Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Kylian was born on 20 December 1998. He is a Paris Saint-Germian star who became the youngest player to score four goals in FIFA World Cup in 2018. In 2022 the footballer won the Golden Boot award at the Qatar World Cup.

Ethan was born on 29 December 2007, and even though he is not as famous as his brother Kylian, he is also a professional footballer. He plays as a midfielder for Paris Saint-Germian.

Jires Kembo Ekoko, born on 8 January 1988, was adopted by Wilfried after his father, Kembo Ekoko, died. He is a retired professional footballer.

Wilfried Mbappé is mainly known to many as the father of PSG's star Kylian Mbappe. Aside from that, he is a football agent and former coach. He has been part of Kylian's football journey since childhood.

