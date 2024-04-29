Cross-Cultural Wedding: MC Tests Oyinbo Groom’s Fitness to Know If He Can Marry Nigerian Bride
- An Oyinbo man visited Nigeria to wed his Yoruba sweetheart and engaged in a conversation with the female master of ceremonies at the wedding
- He introduced himself and explained his reason for coming to Nigeria which was to marry a Nigerian lady
- Eventually, he was instructed to perform seven press-ups as a demonstration of his physical fitness to marry a Nigerian woman
In a heartwarming cross-cultural union, an Oyinbo man embarked on a journey to Nigeria to tie the knot with his Yoruba sweetheart.
Little did he know that his wedding day would include an amusing twist.
During the wedding event, the Oyinbo groom engaged in a lively conversation with the female master of ceremonies, as shown by @akinsanmiakinlabi.
Oyinbo man completes 7 press-ups
In a video capturing this candid moment, he introduced himself and shared the purpose of his visit to Nigeria. However, fate had an unexpected challenge in store for him.
As the crowd watched, the master of ceremonies playfully instructed the groom to perform seven press-ups—a physical fitness test—to prove his readiness to marry a Nigerian woman.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Aunty oyin said:
“Yoruba babes everywhere something I love to see.”
5starM wrote:
“This same Belfast?”
Ben commented:
“Who noticed they all coming for yoruba Women.”
Gbemisola Olaleye:
“Interracial Marriage Soonest by God's grace I will have my own man.”
8VNife_babyO:
“Someone should help me close my teeth abeg the smile too much nob me he wan marry.”
Ayomikun:
“This boy is serious o.”
Warithwale:
“Na IBADAN girl o bcus if na bad English una go dey shout IBADAN up nd down.”
Teemarv1:
“First traditional marriage I see de oyibo groom come with plenty of his people.”
Oluwabori01:
“See all my teeth outside another day to be happy for strangers.”
