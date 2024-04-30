Tiannah, the daughter of fashion designer Toyin Lawani, celebrated her birthday with unique birthday outfits

The celebrity daughter wore an off-shoulder corset top and a black mini-skirt that gave her a chic look

She also made a Gen Z hairstyle while rocking boots made of fur, and her mother's fans showered her with compliments

Tiannah, the first daughter of Nigerian fashion designer Toyin Lawani, displayed her taste in fashion as she rocked two sassy outfits for her 19th birthday on April 29.

She slayed in a red corset top with white polka dots and black stripes. Her black leather mini-skirt and white fur boots exuded Gen Z vibes.

Toyin Lawani and her daughter Tiannah look gorgeous in their outfits. Image credit: @therealtiannah

Source: Instagram

The celebrity daughter packed her beautiful hair in two parts and held a red and white guitar as she gave different poses for her birthday photoshoot.

Tiannah was not done showing the world her fashion side as she wore a white fur jacket over a pink and white tie, pink skirt, black leggings, and peach boots.

She glowed in her outfits and some netizens observed her resemblance to Afrobeats singer Tiwa Savage. They also complimented her as they sent their birthday wishes.

Check out Tiannah's outfit in the slides below:

Fans celebrate Tiannah's birthday

Fans of the fashion designer took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter. Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments below:

@mz_y.e.m.i:

"She looks like Tiwa Savage."

@lolaoj:

"Happy birthday @therealtiannah and well-done @tiannahsplacempire."

@sharaxmoren:

"Her mother’s version in hot chocolate skin."

@afontyzstyling:

"Our expectations were not cut short. She looks like Candy."

@for_lah_keh:

"Lion no dey give birth to a goat. Omo KOF.:"

@buquiees:

"Big Tee got that vibes from mother, no comment. Lion no fit born fowl na. #KOF all the way."

@shubyy_cocoo:

"Big Tee is growing so beautiful. She’s actking more like you."

@george_kayote:

"How come T never disappoints. Respect ma."

@adun2_1:

"More good life Tee.."

@_prittyanna_:

"Woo Happy birthday T. I wish you long life and many prosperity in greatness. But seriously, she looks like Tiwa Savage."

@njie4163:

"She looks like Tiwa Savage. Happy birthday. Wishing you all the best."

@itzofficialkemzy:

"Creativity at the peak. This is giving this is the real Tiannah."

