Andrew Huberman’s age, partner, education, religion, net worth

Andrew Huberman is an American neuroscientist and Stanford University School of Medicine professor. He is famous for hosting the podcast Huberman Lab, which discusses technology, health, behaviour, psychology, and fitness topics. He has made immense contributions in his area of specialisation and is a respected scientist. What is Andrew Huberman’s age?

The neurobiology Professor and podcaster attends INBOUND 2023 day 2, Powered by HubSpot, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Photo: Chance Yeh (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Andrew David is a psychologist and has been practising since 2011. In his career, he has contributed to different fields of psychology, such as brain development, brain function and neural plasticity. He has been teaching at Stanford University School of Medicine since 2016. Andrew Huberman’s bio has all the details you need to know about him.

Profile summary

Full name Andrew David Huberman Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1975 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Palo Alto, California, United States Current residence Stanford, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Salt and pepper Eye colour Grey Father Bernardo Siblings 1 Relationship status Single School Henry M. Gunn High School College University of California, Stanford University Profession Neuroscientist, professor, podcaster Net worth $5 million Instagram @hubermanlab Twitter @hubermanlab TikTok @hubermanlab Facebook @hubermanlab YouTube Andrew Huberman

What is Andrew Huberman’s age?

The neuroscientist is 47 years old as of 2023. He was born on 26 September 1975. His zodiac sign is Libra.

The neuroscientist was born and raised in Palo Alto, California, United States. Details about Andrew Huberman’s family are unknown, except that he has an older sister, and his father is Bernardo, an Argentina-born physicist. Andrew is an American national of mixed ethnicity residing in Stanford, California, United States.

Andrew Huberman’s educational background

Andrew completed his high school education at Henry M. Gunn High School. He pursued a bachelor of arts in Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, graduating in 1998. He obtained a Master of Arts in Psychology in 2000 from the University of California, Berkeley.

In 2004, he got a Ph.D. in neuroscience from the University of California, Davis. He completed his postdoctoral training in neuroscience in 2010 at Standford University.

The neuroscientist hosting a podcast show (left). He is going about his work in an office (right). Photo: @hubermanlab on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Career

He is popular on YouTube for sharing science-related content on his self-titled channel, which was created in April 2013. He shot into the limelight in 2021 after he started the Huberman Lab podcast. He hosts various guests on the podcast and discusses multiple topics, such as technology, health, behaviour, psychology, and fitness.

He also shares his content on other social media platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, on which he boasts a significant following. He was an assistant professor at the University of California, San Diego, between January 2011 and December 2015. In January 2021, he co-founded Scicomm Media, a Los Angeles-based company that brings listeners podcasters from the best researchers and scientists worldwide.

The neuroscientist has been a professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine since January 2016. He has made significant contributions in different fields of psychology, including brain development, brain function and neural plasticity.

The scientist has received multiple awards and honours, including the 2017 Cogan Award for Contributions to Vision Science and Ophthalmology and the 2003 ARCS Foundation Graduate Fellowship Award.

Andrew Huberman’s net worth

The Stanford School of Medicine professor’s net worth is alleged to be $5 million, according to Popular Networth. Earnings from his successful medical career and teaching job are his primary sources of income. He also earns from various social media endeavours.

Is Andrew Huberman married?

Who is Andrew Huberman’s wife? The Palo Alto, California native has no wife. He has remained silent about his love life and is seemingly not dating anyone.

Does the scientist have kids? In Andrew Huberman's personal life, he has not revealed whether he has children. Therefore, he presumably does not have any.

Is Andrew Huberman gay?

Even though some sources have alleged that the American podcaster is gay, he has not publicly disclosed his sexual orientation. Another reason for his gay speculations is that Andrew Hurberman's girlfriend is unknown.

The neuroscientist, in black attire, poses for a picture with his podcast guests. Photo: @hubermanlab on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Andrew Huberman’s height and weight

The health podcaster stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Andrew Huberman

When is Andrew Huberman’s birthday? The American scientist was born on 26 September 1975. How old is Andrew Huberman? He is 47 years old as of 2023. What is Andrew Huberman’s religion? He is a Christian. What is Andrew Huberman’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. What does Andrew Huberman do for a living? He is a neuroscientist, professor, and podcaster. How much is Andrew Huberman worth? His net worth is estimated to be $5 million. Does Andrew Huberman have a partner? He has not disclosed details about his love life and is presumably single. Does Andrew Huberman have kids? He seemingly does not have any children.

Andrew Huberman’s age is 47 years as of 2023. He is a neuroscientist and professor at Stanford University School of Medicine, famous for his podcast Huberman Lab. The professor is from Palo Alto and resides in Stanford, California, United States.

Legit.ng recently published Brandon Phillips’ biography. He is a former professional baseball player from the United States. He is also popular as the husband of Jade Cargill, a fitness model and professional wrestler. He comes from Raleigh, North Carolina, United States.

Brandon Phillips became a professional baseball player between 2002 and 2018. He was a second baseman for multiple baseball teams, including the Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels, Cincinnati Reds, and Boston Red Sox. He co-owns The Texas Smoke with his wife. How long has the couple been married, and what is his net worth? Read his biography for more details.

Source: Legit.ng