Julianna Rose Mauriello biography: what is Stephanie from Lazy Town up to now?

Julianna Rose Mauriello is an actress, musician, and dancer from the United States. She is best known for her appearance in the Nickelodeon series Lazy Town as Stephanie. So, what else is there to know about the girl from LazyTown?

Julianna Rose Mauriello attends the Staples, DoSomething.org & Bella Thorne Party held at The Globe Theatre in Universal City, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Her brilliant performance on the series earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination; as well as the British Academy Film and Television Arts nomination in 2006. However, Julianna is currently out of the spotlight and not much is known about her.

Profile summary

Full name: Julianna Rose Mauriello

Julianna Rose Mauriello Date of birth: 26th May 1991

26th May 1991 Julianna Rose Mauriello age: 30 years(as of 2021)

30 years(as of 2021) Place of birth: Irvington, New York, USA

Irvington, New York, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height: 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)

5 ft 5 in (165 cm) Weight: 59 Kg (130 lbs)

59 Kg (130 lbs) Profession: Actor, singer, and dancer

Actor, singer, and dancer Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Education: Middlebury College

Middlebury College Social media: @officialjuliannarosemauriello_

Julianna Rose Mauriello's biography

Actress Julianna Rose Mauriello arrives at The 10th Annual UCLA Dance Marathon in Westwood, California. Photo: Beck Starr

Source: Getty Images

Julianna Rose Mauriello was born on 26th May 1991 in Irvington, New York, USA. She was born to Italian-American parents making her ethnicity mixed.

Not much is known about her siblings, however, she has an older sister named Alex Mauriello who is also an actress.

Education

The actress attended New York City's Performing Arts school. She, later on, proceeded to Middlebury College and graduated. She has also studied ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, and Irish step dancing.

Career

She began her acting career at the age of five; thus making her first Broadway appearance at the age of fourteen. She has experimented in both classical and commercial theatre.

She made her career debut in 2002 with her first role as Lil Titch in Rodgers & Hammerstein classic in Oklahoma. After that, she took up another role in Gypsy: A musical fable with Bernadette Peters.

She has worked for some TV commercials and special films such as A Fix, Hip Hop Kids: Hip Hop Homeroom Math, Volvo, Disney Entertainment, and AstraZeneca.

Julianna Rose Mauriello in Lazy Town

The actress got lucky to play Stephanie, the bright and active girl in the Lazy Town young adult series on Nickelodeon.

She played the recurring role of Stephanie in Lazy Town from 2004 to 2007 and its sequel Lazy Town Extra in 2008. However, Stephanie Lazy Town later left the show as she had grown old for the role of Stephanie.

She also helped design costumes with the wardrobe designers at Lazy Town.

Julianna Rose Mauriello movies and TV shows

Below is a complete list of movies and TV shows that Lazy Town Stephanie has appeared in:

TV shows

2013: The Doc Files

2008: LazyTown Extra as Stephanie

as Stephanie 2004-2007: LazyTown as Stephanie

as Stephanie 2005: Maya & Miguel as Julianna

as Julianna 2002-2004: Max & Ruby as Ruby

Films

1999: Bonne Nuit as Trixie Bottom

How tall is Julianna Rose Mauriello?

Julianna Rose Mauriello poses with the International award for Lazy Tow' in the awards room at the 11th British Academy Children's Film & Television Awards in London, England. Photo: Claire Greenway

Source: Getty Images

Julianna Mauriello is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 59 kg (130 pounds). Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches.

How much is Julianna Rose Mauriello worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie from Lazy Town net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 million. The actress has acquired her net worth from her successful career.

Where is Julianna Rose Mauriello now?

Julianna Rose Mauriello now dropped out of the limelight to enjoy a little bit of privacy. She recently graduated from California University as a certified occupational therapist.

Even though Julianna Rose Mauriello currently lives a low profile life, she still has managed to make a name for herself in the film industry.

Is Julianna Rose Mauriello married or single?

As of 2022, she is single, but, shunning the spotlight, her relationships are kept in secret.

