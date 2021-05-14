Julianna Rose Mauriello biography: what is Stephanie from Lazy Town up to now?
Julianna Rose Mauriello is an actress, musician, and dancer from the United States. She is best known for her appearance in the Nickelodeon series Lazy Town as Stephanie. So, what else is there to know about the girl from LazyTown?
Her brilliant performance on the series earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nomination; as well as the British Academy Film and Television Arts nomination in 2006. However, Julianna is currently out of the spotlight and not much is known about her.
Profile summary
- Full name: Julianna Rose Mauriello
- Date of birth: 26th May 1991
- Julianna Rose Mauriello age: 30 years(as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Irvington, New York, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Zodiac sign: Gemini
- Height: 5 ft 5 in (165 cm)
- Weight: 59 Kg (130 lbs)
- Profession: Actor, singer, and dancer
- Net worth: $2 million
- Education: Middlebury College
- Social media: @officialjuliannarosemauriello_
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Julianna Rose Mauriello's biography
Julianna Rose Mauriello was born on 26th May 1991 in Irvington, New York, USA. She was born to Italian-American parents making her ethnicity mixed.
Not much is known about her siblings, however, she has an older sister named Alex Mauriello who is also an actress.
Education
The actress attended New York City's Performing Arts school. She, later on, proceeded to Middlebury College and graduated. She has also studied ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, and Irish step dancing.
Career
She began her acting career at the age of five; thus making her first Broadway appearance at the age of fourteen. She has experimented in both classical and commercial theatre.
She made her career debut in 2002 with her first role as Lil Titch in Rodgers & Hammerstein classic in Oklahoma. After that, she took up another role in Gypsy: A musical fable with Bernadette Peters.
She has worked for some TV commercials and special films such as A Fix, Hip Hop Kids: Hip Hop Homeroom Math, Volvo, Disney Entertainment, and AstraZeneca.
Julianna Rose Mauriello in Lazy Town
The actress got lucky to play Stephanie, the bright and active girl in the Lazy Town young adult series on Nickelodeon.
She played the recurring role of Stephanie in Lazy Town from 2004 to 2007 and its sequel Lazy Town Extra in 2008. However, Stephanie Lazy Town later left the show as she had grown old for the role of Stephanie.
She also helped design costumes with the wardrobe designers at Lazy Town.
Julianna Rose Mauriello movies and TV shows
Below is a complete list of movies and TV shows that Lazy Town Stephanie has appeared in:
TV shows
- 2013: The Doc Files
- 2008: LazyTown Extra as Stephanie
- 2004-2007: LazyTown as Stephanie
- 2005: Maya & Miguel as Julianna
- 2002-2004: Max & Ruby as Ruby
Films
- 1999: Bonne Nuit as Trixie Bottom
How tall is Julianna Rose Mauriello?
Julianna Mauriello is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 59 kg (130 pounds). Her body measurements are 34-25-36 inches.
How much is Julianna Rose Mauriello worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Stephanie from Lazy Town net worth is estimated to be approximately $2 million. The actress has acquired her net worth from her successful career.
Where is Julianna Rose Mauriello now?
Julianna Rose Mauriello now dropped out of the limelight to enjoy a little bit of privacy. She recently graduated from California University as a certified occupational therapist.
Even though Julianna Rose Mauriello currently lives a low profile life, she still has managed to make a name for herself in the film industry.
Is Julianna Rose Mauriello married or single?
As of 2022, she is single, but, shunning the spotlight, her relationships are kept in secret.
READ ALSO: Lyn-Z Way biography: age, net worth, marriage, career, controversies
Legit.ng recently published an article on the biography of Lyn-Z. Lyn is a popular musician and artist. She is best known for being the bassist in the American country group called Mindless Self Indulgence (MSI).
Lyn is also known for her trademark schoolgirl outfits, power-packed onstage performance and crowd surfing during concerts. She is also known for marrying the lead vocalist of the rock band My Chemical Romance (MCR) Gerard Way.
Source: Legit.ng