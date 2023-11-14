Lil Reek's age, height, hometown, college, net worth

Lil Reek is a young, up-and-coming rapper from the United States. He rose to fame due to his 2018 single Rock Out, released as part of his debut EP, The Graduation. Reek started earning from his music in high school and was famous when he graduated high school in 2018. What is Lil Reek’s age?

When he was sixteen, Lil Reek lost a close friend, Lil Rudy. His friend was caught up in street violence, and he didn't survive. Reek highlighted this as the lowest point of his life, as he and his friends were worried about who would be next. However, it was also a turning point as it persuaded him to work hard to escape the streets.

What is Lil Reek’s age?

Lil Reek is 23 years old as of 2023. The American rapper was born on 2 October 2000. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Lil Reek, whose real name is Tyreke Curry, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He is his parents’ eldest child and has younger sisters. Reek’s parents separated when he was young. However, they co-parented him and his sisters.

Between fourth and sixth grade, Reek lived with his father and grandmother. From the seventh grade to high school, he lived with his mother on Cleveland Avenue. Reek has a good relationship with both parents and his grandmother, who are all very supportive of his career.

Reek revealed that he was “in the streets” from age 13, meaning he was associated with street violence and substance abuse. However, he emphasised that he never let that life distract him from his education. He attended Brown Middle School and graduated from Life Christian Academy in 2018.

Career

In his earlier days of high school, Lil Reek hardly ever considered doing anything musical. Instead, he considered studying Law and Social Justice. He would participate in casual rapping competitions for fun but never took it seriously. However, Lil started rapping seriously in December 2017 as a high school student. A month later, he met Brodinski.

Brodinski, whose real name is Louis Rogé, is a famous DJ, producer and composer from France. Brodinski pushed Lil to focus on his music. Lil explained that Brodinski’s confidence in him drove him to give his best, which explains his almost instant success. Additionally, he was inspired by rapper Young Thug, who is his cousin and whom he hopes to collaborate with soon.

Reek released his first EP, The Graduation, in 2018, with eight songs, including Rock Out. His second EP, Slime Bizness, dropped in 2019 and had six songs. The trap artist has amassed a significant following on social media, which he uses to share and promote his music. He has over 14,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 67,000 followers on Instagram.

What is Lil Reek’s net worth?

Reek is allegedly worth $500,000 as of 2023. He makes a living from his music. He also makes money from his YouTube channel.

Is Lil Reek in college?

In August 2018, the singer revealed in an interview that he intended to attend college. He wanted to major in Business and Marketing in the fall of 2018. However, he has not shared whether he commenced college classes as of 2023.

Before I was rapping, I was going to school full time. I’m still going to school—I’m starting [college] this fall.

FAQs

Who is Lil Reek? Lil Reek is a rapper from the United States. How old is Lil Reek? He is 23 years old as of 2023. What is Lil Reek’s height? He is approximately 5 feet 2 inches (157 centimetres) tall. What is Lil Reek’s hometown? The rapper comes from Atlanta, Georgia. What is Lil Reek’s net worth? His net worth is allegedly $500,000 in 2023. Is Lil Reek in college? Although the rapper intended to attain a business degree, he hasn’t revealed whether he has started college as of 2023.

What is Lil Reek’s age? The rapper is 23 years old as of 2023, as he was born in October 2000. Lil Reek is already an influential artist despite starting his career in 2018. He uses his music to share his story, speaking of his troubled childhood and personal struggles. Despite his complex background, Lil Reek has shown resilience and ambition.

