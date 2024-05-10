Gracious Brown, the younger sister of crossdresser, James Brown has opened up about their feud in an interview with skit maker, Egungun

She said that James was at fault, but she can't go into details about the cause of their quarrel as it was something personal

Sharing her regret with the content creator, she said that she had moved out of his house, and she also recounts the horrible things James did for her

James Brown's younger sister, Gracious Brown, has recounted her ordeal in the hands of her elder brother. She opened up about their fight in an interview with skit maker, Egungun.

Legit.ng had reported that the cross dresser and his sister had been at logger heads. He accused her of joining forces with their neighbour to beat him up.

During her interview, the lady said James was at fault, but she can't go into details about their fight. Speaking further, the lady whose English trended added that her regret was it was through her brother that he became famous.

James Brown sister speaks about him.

Source: Instagram

Gracious says she has moved out

In the recording, Gracious explained that she was no longer staying with the crossdresser as she has moved out of his house. She, however, noted that she will always have her brother's back.

Explaining some things the crossdresser did to her, Gracious said that James Brown once dis abled her social media, and it was her former boyfriend that begged him.

Speaking further, Gracious said James used to threaten her a lot as he acts as her manger.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the video

Netizens have reacted to the interview granted by Gracious. Below are some comments:

@amanda_omon64:

"Let’s not lie we enjoyed the interview because I laughed throughout."

@kemosytensis:

"Iol y am i smiling so much i think i like her."

@itz.tomide:

"I just dey shout arghhh with her catwalk."

@juliet_p5:

"Bae is getting better everyday."

@mannerlessly.kay:

"Baby girl!!! Looking really good ! I like that for her."

@fx.badoo:

"You go explain tire. No evidence."

@ayo_bishi:

"Who would have thought I'll enjoy watching Gracious brown like this.'

@onyedikachi008:

"But na still em buy teeth wey u carry for mouth ooo."

@symplyoyinda:

"Everything she said made good sense to me. Y’all can keep typing shi in the comment."

@adexomoba_ashimajubayilo:

"Werey , You Forget your Dream country Aye en ti baje."

James Brown's sister replies him

Legit.ng had reported that James Brown's adopted sister, Gracious, had reacted to the allegation the crossdresser made against her.

James Brown had claimed that she ganged up with his enemies to assault him.

Gracious said that she had evidence to prove that she never joined in the assault, while noting that it was a gay person who beat up the crossdresser.

