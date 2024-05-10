The governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, has explained the reasons he visited the lawmakers' quarters

He calmed the tension as he clarified that he was at the structure to have an on-site, in-person assessment of the state of things there

Fubara expressed confusion as to why the visit generated fuss, as if the quarters is not part of the state properties, a state he heads

The Governor of Rivers state, Siminalayi Fubara, had everyone talking when he made an unusual and surprising visit to the residential quarters of the state's lawmakers on Thursday, May 9.

Fubara said the visit, which made headlines on national news, was to assess whether the building needed rehabilitation.

Governor Fubara boasted that he owned the quarters and had the right to visit at any time Image: X/SiminalayiFubara

Source: Twitter

He made this known in a tension-calming message he posted on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Friday morning, May 10.

He had earlier explained, in a message issued to newsmen by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, that the hullabaloo was unwarranted as the lawmakers' residential quarters are the property of the state which he governs.

He said:

“Are the assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in going to check how things are going on there?" You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

He pledged that with a new Speaker onboard, the building would be renovated to a more modern, more appealing structure to make living very comfortable for the legislators.

Fubara inspects ongoing road project

The governor came to the quarters after a trip to an ongoing 15.24-kilometre road project between Emohua and Tema.

He said the project will be commissioned in celebration of his one year anniversary in office.

He said:

"The road is significant because it will ease traveling for our people from Kalabari and neighboring communities. The project will also assist in improving security on the road as against previous breaches along that route. This clearly demonstrates the essence of governance and our determination to positively touch the lives of the people."

LG chairmen call for Governor Fubara's sack

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rivers State local government chairmen have called for Governor Fubara's impeachment.

Under the umbrella of ALGON, the chairmen alleged that the governor has been withholding the councils' funds, making them dysfunctional in their administrative responsibilities.

ALGON described the governor's action as tantamount to proscribing the local governments in the state.

Source: Legit.ng