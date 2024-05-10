Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has been seen in a viral video making vows to blow off anyone who stands as a threat on his path

Wike's comment became viral after his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, claimed to be the owner of the Rivers State House of Assembly

Fubara had fallen apart with Wike, who aided his emergence as the governor of Rivers state, barely three months after the former resumed office

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has been seen in a trending video saying he is a Christian but not a born-again Christian who will turn his left face when being slapped from the right.

In the video seen by Legit.ng, Wike said he was not sure if he would survive when being slapped on the left side of his face, and therefore, he would blow off the head of his attacker.

Wike said:

"I am not a born-again Christian. I am a Christian but not a born-again Christian. When they slap you and turn there. I don't know whether I will survive the other one, I will blow your head off."

Fubara: Rivers state assembly is my property

This comes after Governor Siminalayi Fubara said the Rivers State House of Assembly was part of his property, adding that he was bound to manage it and that he had visited the facility as governor of the state.

Governor Fubara made the comment during his visit to the assembly complex. He also endorsed a factional speaker of the house, Victor Oko-Jumbo, who emerged on Thursday, May 9.

When asked about his visit to the assembly complex, Fubara said:

“Is the Assembly quarters not part of my property? Is there anything wrong in checking how things are going there? You are aware of the developments. We have a new speaker, and I went there to see for myself how things are. There might be a few things I might want to do there for the good of our people.”

