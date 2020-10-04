Demond Wilson’s biography: age, net worth, wife, children, death rumors

Demond Wilson is an American minister, author and actor best known for his role as Lamont Sanford in the popular 1970s television sitcom Sanford and Son. His career as a Hollywood actor was thriving when he suddenly changed gears and became an ordained preacher. This unusual move surprised many people. What has been upto since the significant shift?

Demond Wilson, known for his acting career, has authored multiple Christian books that address his concerns about the New Age Movement. Here is everything you need to know about his life.

Profile summary

Full name Grady Demond Wilson Gender Male Date of birth 13 October 1946 Age 76 years (as of September 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Valdosta, Georgia, United States Current residence New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'9" (176 cm) Weight 191 lbs (87 kgs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Marital status Married Partner Cicely Johnston Children 6 Profession Actor and author Net worth $2.5 million

Demond Wilson's biography

Grady Demond Wilson was born on 13 October 1946 in Valdosta, Georgia, United States, but was brought up in New York City. He would often visit his Pentecostal grandmother in Georgia over the summer holidays.

He grew up in a staunch Catholic home. He took part in church activities as a child and served as an altar boy. At the time, he contemplated becoming a Catholic priest.

How old is Demond Wilson today?

As of September 2023, Demond Wilson's age is 76 years old. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Wilson took his first steps onto Broadway at the tender age of four. By the time he was twelve, he was dancing at Harlem's renowned Apollo Theater. However, at the age of thirteen, adversity struck when Wilson's appendix ruptured, putting his life in jeopardy.

This life-altering experience instilled in him a profound commitment to serve God in a ministerial capacity as an adult. In 1966, he embarked on a different path by enlisting in the United States Army.

He served in the 4th Infantry Division until 1968, when he sustained injuries during his service in Vietnam. After his recovery, Wilson found his way back to Broadway, gracing the stage with his presence in several films and TV series. He also ventured into off-stage productions for a time.

Demond Wilson on Sanford and Son

Demond secured the role of Lamont Sanford in the NBC sitcom Sanford and Son. Initially, Johnny Brown was considered for the part, but Wilson ultimately won it due to Brown's commitment to Laugh-In.

Throughout the series' duration, Wilson portrayed Lamont and eventually became the central figure when Redd Foxx temporarily left the show in 1974 due to a salary dispute with the producers.

Foxx returned the following year, and the two actors continued working together until the show's cancellation in 1977. In 1980-1981, Foxx attempted to revive the show with the short-lived sitcom Sanford, but Wilson declined to reprise his role for the new series.

Demond Wilson's films and TV shows

Below is a list of Demond Wilson's films and TV shows according to his IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2023 Eleanor's Bench Isaac 2004-2005 Girlfriends Kenneth Miles 2000 Hammerlock Morgan Rivers 1993 Me and the Kid Agent Schamper 1982-1983 The New Odd Couple Oscar Madison 1981 Today's F.B.I. Leon 1981 Full Moon High Cabbie-Busdriver 1981 The Love Boat Bart 1977-1978 Baby... I'm Back! Raymond Ellis 1972-1977 Sanford and Son Lamont Sanford 1974 Amazing Grace Man in First Pew in Church (uncredited) 1972 Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In Guest Performer 1972 Dealing: Or the Berkeley-to-Boston Forty-Brick Lost-Bag Blues Rupert 1971 The Organization Charlie Blossom 1971 Mission: Impossible Simmons 1971 All in the Family Horace 1970 Cotton Comes to Harlem Rally Attendant (uncredited)

Media appearances as an ordained pastor

Over the years, Demond has appeared in the show Praise the Lord on Trinity Broadcasting Network alongside Clifton Davis. He has been preaching and encouraging people to become good Christians in these special appearances.

He often refers to his past life during preaching and uses his experiences to motivate people. In 2011, he was cast alongside Nina Nicole in the play The Measure of a Man by Matt Hardwick. The play is set in South Georgia and is categorised as a faith-based creation.

What happened to Demond Wilson?

Demond Wilson took a break from acting in 2005 but returned in 2023 with a role in the TV show Eleanor's Bench. Today, he's fit and has written three books, one of them called Second Banana: The Bittersweet Memoirs Of The Sanford And Son Years.

What is Demond Wilson's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Demond Wilson's net worth is approximately $2.5 million.

Who is Demond Wilson's wife?

Wilson is married to Cicely Johnston. The couple married on 3 May 1974 and have been together for over four decades. Demond and Cicely Johnston have been blessed with six children: Nicole, Melissa, Sarah, Christopher, Demond Jr., and Louise.

Is Demond Wilson still alive?

The American actor is still alive. Rumours of Demond Wilson's death began floating in the media after his exit from the public eye. Demond asserts that his exit from the limelight allowed him to reconnect with his family and develop his character as a reformed creature.

Where is Demond Wilson now?

Since he was ordained as an interdenominational preacher in 1985, Wilson has been on the gospel circuit. He has also appeared in some commercials and founded Restoration House of America. This centre near Lynchburg, Virginia, has helped rehabilitate prison inmates since 1994.

How tall is Demond Wilson?

Demond Wilson's height is 5 feet 9 inches (176 centimetres), and his weight is 191 pounds (87 kilograms). Demond has black hair and eyes.

Fast facts

Here are quick known facts about Demond Wilson.

He studied tap dance and ballet.

He served as an altar boy.

He is a good friend of Clifton Davis.

Demond Wilson is famous for his role in Sanford and Son. Today, he is a seasoned preacher. He continues to impact the world as a Christian and preacher.

