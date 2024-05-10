Nigerian disc jokey and actress Dorcas Shola Fapson gives her take on the recent accusations about Skiibii being a ritualist

Recall that an Influencer, Nicki DaBarbie, accused the Baddest Boy singer of attempting to use her for money

On the podcast, BahdandBoujee, Tolani Baj asked DSF if he thought the accusations were true, and the latter affirmed

Skiibii might not be off the hook yet as his ex-girlfriend, DSF, has emerged with her thoughts on the singer being an alleged ritualist.

Dorcas Shola Fapson, a London-born Nigerian actress, has revealed that she believes the claims by influencer Nicki DaBarbie are valid.

Actress, Ms DSF shares thoughts on Skiibii being an alleged ritualist Credit: @msdsf, @nickidabaribie, @skiibii

Source: Instagram

DSF speaks on Skiibii and alleged ritualism

While the actress was entertained as a guest on the BahdandBoujee podcast hosted by reality TV star Tolani Baj, she spoke about her musician ex-boyfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Tolani asked Dorcas if she thought Skiibii was a ritualist, and she did affirm. Further to her claim, she noted that she did not know Nicki was telling lies about her circumstances.

Her video has spiraled a web of reactions from social media users. Recall that DSF and Skiibii were in a romantic relationship in 2022.

Watch DSF's video below:

After DaBarbie came forward with her declarations, Fapson reacted to the viral videos but said she preferred to remain silent, as there was much to be said.

See how netizens are reacting to the video

Legit.ng computed a couple of reasons. See some below:

@kingtunz_:

"Ouuu! This one go sweet o."

@oluwa_skillz0147:

"Una self sha wan trend more by force okay we dey wait."

@bwilly210:

"But why i watch this video more than ten times"

@frankmarley042:

"Na why dem no dey let women talk those days be this."

@thegoldmaskguy:

"It’ll end in tears for many in a few years to come & I’m here for it."

Nickie DaBarbie claimed Skiibii stalked her

Influencer Nicki Dabarbie has narrated how her security guards informed her that her 'boyfriend' had come looking for her in her estate.

Recall that Legit.ng reported on Friday, April 19, after the alleged horrid encounter at Skiibii's house.

Fresh reports claimed that the Afrobeat singer and crew were still coming after her.

Source: Legit.ng