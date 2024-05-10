A lady was the topic of discussion among netizens as a video of herself, her husband, and their twins trended online

She wore excessive makeup that did not match her completion and her outfit was quite glamorous

In the video, she and her husband rocked gold and yellow attire, and their twin daughters wore the same dress colour

A lady attracted attention to herself after she wore massive makeup that distorted her original facial looks.

From her powder to her lipstick and eyebrows, it was obvious her makeup artist planned to transform her to another look entirely.

She wore a gold and yellow dress that she combined with a yellow 'gele'. Her husband rocked a yellow outfit and a cap that looked trendy on him

The video showed that the couple was having their twin daughters' dedication, and the little girls wore yellow dresses and headbands that were lovely on them.

Several netizens focused on the lady's makeup and noted that she looked like a cross-dresser Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky.

Watch the video of the lady's makeup below:

Netizens rate the lady's makeup

Some netizens have commented on the woman's makeup. See their reactions below:

@thec_la_:

"Who is the makeup artist? Why they turn am to Bobrisky?"

@nairobi2013:

"This is why you need to marry a man that will be honest with you cuz my husband would have told me I look terrible."

@blunt_babe25:

"I thought it was Bobrisky."

@mo__andra:

"Na the man ex girlfriend do that makeup. Nothing wey you fit tell me!"

@obaksolo:

"The makeup artist should report to the nearest police station quickly."

@angelanitagreat:

"That’s why I like my husband. That one doesn’t have filter. He will tell you to go and clean the makeup cos you look like a masquerade."

@realannasmile:

"Bobrisky missing big sister."

@zeenolee21:

"It’s giving Bobrisky look."

@queenjayhair:

"How did the makeup artist sleep that night with a clear conscience?"

@veronicasdaughter:

"The makeup artist should be in jail. Then, we will question the husband. Sir, you no dey tell your wife the truth?"

@itskunlereal:

"The foundation on her face can legit build 3 government schools."

Bride's dramatic makeup causes mixed reactions

Legit.ng earlier reported that a bride shocked netizens after a video of her loud makeup for her wedding hit the internet and generated several reactions.

In the video, she was seen with her husband, who stared at her awkwardly as they prepared for their special day.

In the comment section, a netizen said she could clearly see the scare in the husband's face.

