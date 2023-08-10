Faith Lianne’s bio: age, height, measurements, net worth

Faith Lianne is an American Instagram model. She gained prominence on the platform by sharing her modelling shots. She is also a content creator on TikTok and Twitter, sharing dance clips, lip sync and workout videos.

Faith Lianne began her social media entertainment journey in 2016 when she joined Instagram. She has since ventured onto other social media platforms, such as TikTok and Twitter. Here is a look into her career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name Faith Lianne Gender Female Date of birth 26 December 2002 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Florida, United States Current residence Florida, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Body measurement in inches 32-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Siblings 1 Brother Anthony Lianne Relationship status Single Profession Instagram model, content creator Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @imfaithxo Twitter @faithliannee

Faith Lianne’s biography

The Instagram model was born and brought up in Florida, United States. Her parents raised her alongside her brother Anthony Lianne. Faith Lianne’s brother is her manager. She reportedly moved out of their home after her parents disapproved of her choice of joining OnlyFans. She also dropped out of college to pursue her career.

What is Faith Lianne’s age?

The Instagram model is 20 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 December 2002. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Why is Faith Lianne so famous?

Faith Lianne is best recognised as an Instagram model. She joined the social media platform in 2016. She boasts approximately 7.2 million followers on Instagram as of writing.

She shares her content, including lip-syncs and dance videos, on TikTok, where she has garnered over 200 thousand followers as of writing. The model also owns an OnlyFans account, sharing exclusive content with her subscribers.

Faith Lianne’s net worth

Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $1.5 million, according to Popular Networth. Her primary sources of income are believed to be earnings from her OnlyFans and Instagram modelling. She said she bought a house worth $800 thousand and pays her parents’ bills, thanks to earnings from her job.

Is Faith Lianne married?

The online entertainer is not married. She has never spoken about her love life, so she is presumably not dating anyone at the moment.

What are Faith Lianne’s measurements?

Her measurements are 32-25-35 inches (81-64-89 centimetres). The model’s height is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres). She weighs approximately 112 pounds (51 kilograms).

Fast facts

Who is Faith Lianne? She is a Florida-based Instagram model and online content creator. How old is Faith Lianne? Her age is 20 years as of August 2023. She was born on 26 December 2002. What is Faith Lianne’s nationality? She is an American national. What state is Faith Lianne from? She hails from Florida, United States. Does Faith Lianne have a boyfriend? She is seemingly not dating anyone. How much is Faith Lianne worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million. What is Faith Lianne’s height? She stands at 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall.

Faith Lianne enjoys a thriving career as an Instagram model. She shares modelling shots and engaging content on her social media pages and boasts a massive fan following. The Florida native model’s career is managed by her brother.

