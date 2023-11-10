Alisha Lehmann's partner history: who has she dated?

Alisha Lehmann is a Swiss professional footballer who is a forward for the Switzerland national and Aston Villa Women's teams. She is among the most influential female football players, with an extensive fanbase on social media. Her fame has made fans curious about her, especially Alisha Lehmann's partner.

The football player was born on 21 January 1999 in Switzerland. When she was young, she played in the FC Konolfingen’s youth academy. She has played for West Ham United of England’s FA Women’s Super League.

Full name Alisha Debora Lehmann Gender Female Date of birth 21 January 1999 Age 24 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Tägertschi, Switzerland Current residence Switzerland Nationality Swiss Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 128 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 36-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres 94-69-86 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Sarah Guggisberg Father Jens Gerhard Lehmann Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Feuzi Bildungszentrum, Bern Profession Football player Instagram @alishalehmann7 X (Twitter) @alishalehmann7 Facebook Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann’s partner history

The Swiss football player is known for her incredible skills on the field. She has won the hearts of many and is one of the most recognizable faces in international women's football. The athlete has been in a few relationships and has always been open about it. Below is Alisha Lehmann’s relationship history.

Ramona Bachmann (2018-2021)

Ramona Bachman is a Swiss football player who is a forward for the French Division 1 Feminine Club. She has won league titles with Umea IK and VfL Wolfsburg. She helped lead Switzerland to their first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance.

Alisha Lehmann was in a relationship with her fellow Swiss player in 2018 when she joined the Women’s Super League with West Ham. At the time when they were dating, Alisha Lehmann’s girlfriend, Ramona, played at rival club Chelsea. Their relationship was featured in the BBC Three documentary Britain’s Youngest Football Boss.

In the documentary, Ramona said there were many positives to having someone do the same thing because the two understood each other. Alisha also noted that when she was younger, Ramona was her idol. The two broke up in 2021, and Ramona started dating Charlotte Baret, whom she married in 2023. Charlotte is a famous dancer.

Douglas Luiz (2021-2022)

Douglas Luiz is a Brazilian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Aston Villa. He played for his country's U-20 team and won the Toulon Tournament 2019. He won a gold medal with Brazil's Olympic football team in 2021.

Douglas Luiz was Alisha Lehmann’s boyfriend in 2021. The two met in a Birmingham-based club. They confirmed their relationship in 2021 when the famous athlete posted a photo of them sharing a kiss on her Instagram story.

The two called it quits in November 2022. According to reports, the reason for their breakup was that Alisha decided to become a calendar model, which Douglas Luiz did not support.

Who is Alisha Lehmann dating now?

The Swizz football player is currently presumed to be single. Since her breakup with Douglas Luiz, she has not discussed her personal life on social media. She only posts photos with family and friends on her Instagram and has not confirmed whether she is currently dating anyone.

Is Alisha Lehmann gay?

No, she is not. She previously identified as a lesbian when she came open about her relationship with football player Ramona Bachmann in 2018. However, she later began identifying as bisexual when she dated Douglas Luiz. Therefore, Alisha Lehmann’s sexuality is bisexual.

FAQs

Who is Alisha Lehmann? She is a football player who plays for the Switzerland women’s national football team and Aston Villa WFC. Where is Alisha Lehmann from? She was born in Switzerland. How old is Alisha Lehmann? She is 24 years old as of 2023. What is Alisha Lehmann’s nationality? She is Swiss. How much does Alisha Lehmann weigh? She weighs approximately 128 pounds or 58 kilograms. How tall is Alisha Lehmann? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Many people are curious about who Alisha Lehmann’s partner is. The Swiss footballer has dated Ramona Bachman and Douglas Luiz. She is a forward for Switzerland national and Aston Villa Women’s teams.

