Erling Haaland’s age, height, nationality, salary, net worth

Erling Haaland is a Norwegian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Manchester City of the Premier League and the Norway national team. Despite Erling Haaland’s age, he is considered one of the best players ever. He is well-known for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing skills. He was named the 2018 Eliteserien Breakthrough Player of the Year.

Erling Haaland applauds fans after the Premier League match between Brentford FC and Manchester City at Gtech Community Stadium on 28 May 2023. Photo: Mike Hewitt (modified by author)

Erling Haaland began his football career in 2005, playing for his hometown club Bryne FK. In his debut Premier League season, Haaland broke the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season. He joined Manchester City F.C. in 2022 and has been among the club's best players.

Profile summary

Full name Erling Braut Håland Gender Male Date of birth 21 July 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Leeds, West Yorkshire, England Current residence Manchester, England Nationality Norwegian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’4’’ Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Blue Father Alfie Haaland Mother Gry Marita Braut Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen Profession Football player Net worth $40 million Instagram @erling.haaland Facebook @erlinghaaland X (Twitter) @ErlingHaaland

What is Erling Haaland’s age?

The professional footballer is 23 years old as of 2023. When was Erling Haaland born? He was born on 21 July 2000 in Leeds, West Yorkshire, England. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

His parents are Alfie Haaland and Gry Marita Braut. Erling Haaland's father is a former professional footballer who played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds, and Man City between 1993 and 2003. His mother is a former women's heptathlon athlete and was once the Norwegian champion.

In 2004, when Haaland was three, his family moved to Bryne, his parents' hometown in Norway. Erling's parents separated, and his father remarried.

Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach at Signal Iduna Park on 19 September 2020. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos

Who are Erling Haaland's siblings?

Erling Haaland's nationality is Norwegian, and he is of white ethnicity. He grew up alongside two older siblings, a sister Gabriella and a brother Astor. Gabrielle is an Instagram personality and a healthcare assistant, while Astor is a finance student. The football star also has two half-sisters from his father's second wife, Anita Strømsvol.

Career progress

Erling began playing football when he was young. He also played various other sports, such as handball and golf, and participated in track and field. He, however, focused particularly on football and began playing in the academy at his hometown club, Bryne, at the age of 5. During the 2015/2016 season, he played for Bryne's reserve team, scoring 18 goals in 14 matches.

Haaland was later signed to club Molde on 1 February 2017 and made his debut for the club on 26 April in a Norwegian Cup match against Volda TI. He then signed a five-year contract with Red Bull Salzburg on 1 January 2019 before leaving Austria to sign for Borussia Dortmund in December 2019. At Salzburg, he made a name for himself, scoring nine goals in a single match during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

In the summer of 2022, he transferred to Manchester City for a fee of €60 million. He won the Premier League title in his debut campaign and was named Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season.

Haaland also plays for the Norway national team. He has represented the country at multiple youth levels. He helped the team secure qualification for the 2018 UEFA European Under-19 Championships by defeating Scotland.

He made his senior debut for his country on 5 September 2019 against Malta. He scored his first international goal for Norway in September 2020 and his first international hat trick against Romania in October 2020.

What is Haaland's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Norwegian football star has an estimated net worth of $40 million. His primary source of income is his football career and brand endorsements from various notable brands such as Hyperice, Nike and Samsung Electronics.

What is Erling Haaland's salary? Haaland earns approximately £865,000 per week at Man City.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring their sides second goal during the match between Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund at Etihad Stadium on 14 September 2022. Photo: Michael Regan

Is Haaland in a relationship?

The football star has been in a romantic relationship with Isabel Haugseng Johansen, a football player, for a long time. Erling and Isabel grew up together, and it's believed that they began dating during his time at Dortmund. The pair prefers to keep their relationship away from the limelight.

What is Erling Haaland's height?

The Norwegian football star is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 194 pounds or 88 kilograms.

Fast facts about Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland’s age has not stopped him from attaining great success in the world of soccer. He is a professional footballer who is a striker for the Premier League club Manchester City and the Norway national team. Erling is considered to be among the world’s best players and is celebrated for his speed, strength, positioning, and finishing skills. He holds the record for the most goals scored by a player in a single Premier League season.

