India Royale’s biography: what is known about Lil Durk’s fiancee?

Who is India Royale? She is an Instagram star, YouTuber and social media influencer from the United States. She is best known for her short make-up tutorials and vlogs on social media platforms and YouTube. She is also recognized as the girlfriend of the famous American rapper Lil Durk.

The Instagram star posing for a photo. Photo: @indiaroyale

India Royale launched her YouTube channel on 6 March 2018. Since then, she has garnered a considerable number of subscribers on the video-sharing platform. What else is known about Lil Durk's fiancée? Find out more details about him, including her personal life, here.

India Royale’s profile summary

Full name : India Royale

: India Royale Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 9 March 1995

: 9 March 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Pisces

: Pisces Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Current residence : Atlanta, US

: Atlanta, US Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 5’5’’

: 5’5’’ Height in centimetres : 165

: 165 Weight in pounds : 130

: 130 Weight in kilograms : 59

: 59 Body measurements in inches: 36-25-38

36-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres : 91-64-97

: 91-64-97 Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Relationship status : Dating

: Dating Boyfriend : Lil Durk

: Lil Durk Children: 2

2 Siblings: 3

3 Profession : Instagram star, social media influencer, YouTuber

: Instagram star, social media influencer, YouTuber India Royale’s Instagram : @indiaroyale

: @indiaroyale YouTube: India Royale

India Royale's biography

Where is India Royale from? The social media influencer was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She comes from a Christian family. However, she has not disclosed any details about her parents. The Instagram star has three siblings, two sisters and a brother whose names are unknown.

A photo of the Instagram influencer. Photo: @indiaroyale

What is India Royale's real name?

India Royale is her real name.

When is India Royale's birthday?

Lil Durk's girlfriend marks her birthday on 9 March every year.

How old is India Royale?

The Instagram influencer was born on 9 March 1995. Therefore, as of 2022, India Royale's age is 27 years old.

India Royale’s zodiac is Pisces.

What is India Royale’s nationality?

She is an American national. The YouTuber comes from a mixed ethnic background of African and American descent.

Why is India Royale famous?

She is a popular fashion blogger, Instagram star, YouTuber, social media influencer, content creator, and entrepreneur. She shares her fashion and lifestyle photos on his Instagram account. Currently, his account has over o3.9 million followers.

She promotes various brands. She is an ambassador of the Fashion Nova clothing line.

In addition, she also owns a fashion and beauty business brand named IndiRoyaleBeauty.

She also has a verified YouTube channel. She joined the video-sharing platform on 6 March 2018, and she particularly uploads make-up tutorials and vlogs. The channel currently boasts over 470k subscribers.

The Instagram star has an unverified TikTok account with over 1.5 million followers and over 13.8 million likes.

Is India Royale Lil Durk's girlfriend?

A photo of the social media influencer holding her boyfriend. Photo: @indiaroyale

The Instagram star is currently in a relationship with an American rapper, Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Derrick Banks. Lil Durk and India Royale started dating in 2017. The couple got engaged in December 2021. The rapper proposed to her on stage during a concert in their hometown, Chicago.

The Instagram influencer usually posts their romantic pictures together with her boyfriend on her social media pages.

Is Willow Lil Durk's daughter?

Does India Royale have a kid? Yes, they share their first-born daughter, Willow Banks, with Lil Durk. India Royale's daughter was born in October 2018.

India also has a 6-year-old daughter, Skylar, from her past relationship. However, India Royale's baby daddy details are not available at the moment.

How tall is India Royale?

She stands 5 feet 5 inches or 165 cm tall and her weight is 130 pounds or (59 kg). Her body dimensions are 36-25-38 inches or (91-64-97 cm). The YouTuber's hair colour is black, while her eyes are brown.

India Royale is an American Instagram star, YouTuber, and social media influencer. She rose to fame due to her make-up tutorials and vlogs. Since then, she has amassed a vast following on YouTube and social media pages, with more than 3.9 million followers on her Instagram.

