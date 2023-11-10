What happened to LMFAO? A look back at the once popular band

LMFAO was an electro-pop band from the United States. They became famous for their song Party Rock Anthem which topped the charts around the globe. Despite their fame, the duo has not performed together in over a decade. What happened to LMFAO?

The LMFAO duo Redfoo (Stefan Gordy) and Sky Blu (Skyler Gordy) were presenters at the Grammy show on 31 January 2010 at Staples Center. Photo: Robert Gauthier (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

LMFAO got signed by Interscope Records in the early 2000s. Their style of music made them club favourites, releasing albums like Party Rocking, Sorry for Party Rocking and Champagne Showers. The duo performed with Madonna in the 2012 Super Bowl halftime show. LMFAO, where are they now?

Who was LMFAO?

LMFAO comprised RedFoo and Sky Blu, or Stephen and Skyler Gordy. The two are paternal uncle and nephew with an 11-year age difference.

Redfoo is the son of Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy and Nancy Leiviska. Sky Blu is the son of Redfoo's half-brother, Berry Gordy IV, and Thelma Coleman. He is also Gordy's grandson. The two grew up in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, where they started their music journey.

Redfoo and Sky Blu formed the band in 2006, and soon after, they started creating a local buzz through shows and radio. They adopted a blend of hip-house, EDM, and pop-rap as their music style.

What happened to LMFAO?

Recording artist Sky Blu of LMFAO arrives at the 6th annual Kiehl's LifeRide for amfAR celebration at Kiehl's Since 1851 on 12 August 2015 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Source: Getty Images

LMFAO once enjoyed massive success in their career. In 2010, they hit the global music scene after featuring in David Guetta's song Gettin' Over You. Their song Party Rock Anthem topped the charts in Europe, Australia, Canada and America. It became an anthem for clubs worldwide.

LMFAO's other hits include Best Night and Shots. Their song Get Crazy was the theme for MTV's TV series Jersey Shore.

Apart from singing, the duo was recognized for their unique style, colourful outfits, and "Shuffle Bot" dance. Their energetic beats and catchy lyrics made them a global party favourite.

Despite their fame and fortune, LMFAO went on an indefinite break in 2012. They decided to pursue solo careers and other interests. Although the party was over, their legacy continued.

Why did LMFAO break up?

LMFAO members did not technically break up. They took an indefinite hiatus in 2012. Redfoo explained the decision came after they started hanging out with different crowds.

Creatively, Redfoo and Sky Blu started diverging, hence the decision to take different paths. However, the uncle and nephew remain family. They also follow each other on social media.

Where is LMFAO now?

Redfoo attends the SESAC Los Angeles Music Awards at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on 21 September 2022 in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

LMFAO band members have not performed together since they parted ways. Fans have been curious about whatever happened to LMFAO.

Redfoo music journey continues as a solo artist. In 2016, he released his debut solo album, Party Rock Mansion. The American musician has released several singles, including New Thang, Lights Out and Long Live Party Rock.

Beyond music, Redfoo is a former day trader and appeared on CNBC's Mad Money. According to Forbes, he is passionate about tennis and plans to play doubles tournaments with top American tennis players. Redfoo lives with his girlfriend, Jasmine Alkouri, in Malibu. She is a chef, and they both adhere to a vegan lifestyle.

After the group's hiatus, Sky Blu also continued with music as a solo artist. In 2013, he dropped his first singles, Pop Bottles and Salud. Blu released a 9-track album titled Rebel Music the same year.

Sky Blu has also been exploring various creative avenues. The singer and songwriter started BIG BAD, an entertainment company that brings musicians, artists, and inventors together. Sky Blu founded Big Bad University, a collective of dreamers and artists.

In 2014, he introduced his alter ego, The Party President. He also styled his name as 8ky 6lu. 86 represents the year he was born.

FAQs

What is LMFAO? It is an American electro-pop music duo famous for their hit single Party Rock Anthem. What does LMFAO mean? It is an acronym for 'laughing my freaking ass off'. Who are the members of LMFAO? The band members are Redfoo and Sky Blu. What happened to LMFAO? They took a music hiatus in 2012. What is LMFAO doing now? They are pursuing a solo music career and other interests. Is LMFAO still together? No, the former music duo are not together. Why did LMFAO break up? The members of LMFAO did not officially break up. They simply chose to pursue different career paths and put their collaborative project on pause.

