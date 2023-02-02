Dax’s biography: age, real name, parents, nationality, net worth

Dax is a Nigerian-Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter. He first gained public recognition in 2017 for his hit song Cash Me Outside featuring Danielle Bregoli. He is also known for his freestyle remixes of famous tracks such as WHAT'S POPPIN and Godzilla.

Dax developed a passion for basketball when he was in high school, where he played the guard position for his school's team. In his senior year, he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Additionally, he was a member of the Newman Jets National Basketball Association at Newman University, where he played defence.

Real name Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr. Nickname Dax Gender Male Date of birth 22 March 1994 Age 28 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality Nigerian-Canadian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Daniel Nwosu Mother Juliette Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Sunrise Christian Academy, Casper College University University of Montana, Newman University Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $1 million Instagram @thatsdax Twitter @thatsdax Facebook @Dax

Dax's biography

The Canadian singer was born Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. He was brought up in Ottawa, Canada, before relocating to Wichita for his university education and later moved to Los Angeles, California, United States.

He is the son of Daniel Nwosu and Juliette. His father is an engineer in Mississippi, United States, while his mother is a nurse. Dax's parents are Nigerians of the Igbo tribe. He was raised alongside his older sisters, Rosen and Andrea.

Education

The rapper joined Sunrise Christian Academy and later enrolled at Casper College. After completing his studies at Casper College, he gained admission into the University of Montana before proceeding to Newman University, where he graduated with a degree in Communication.

How old is Dax?

Dax, the rapper, is 28 years old as of February 2023. He was born on 22 March 1994. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Career

Daniel Nwosu Jr is a songwriter, singer and rapper. Before venturing into the music industry, the rapper started his profession as an inspirational speaker. He later began writing poems, and it was through poetry that he recognized he had skills to make lyrics.

Rapper Dax made freestyle remixes of famous rap songs and uploaded them on his YouTube channel, which made him gain massive subscribers on the channel. In 2017, he dropped a mixtape 2Pac Reincarnation Vol 2: As Told By Dax, on his SoundCloud account. The following year, he launched his first EP titled It's Different Now.

In June 2019, the rapper took off on the It Goes Up tour with Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne. He later held his first single headline trip, It's Different Now tour, across the United States and Canada. The famous rapper has collaborated with many of his colleagues in the industry, including Hospin, Futuristic, and OT Genesis.

On March 2022, the rapper released a single, Dear Alcohol which peaked at position 9 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 and at 28 on the US Hot Country Songs charts. Additionally, he was certified by Music Canada and the RIAA. Dax's music has made him gain a massive following across his social media platforms.

Since his debut, he has released several songs, one studio album, one mixtape and two EPs. Below is a list of some of Dax's songs.

Year Song title 2017 Be Your F*cking Self 2017 Self-Proclaimed 2017 I Want 2018 Plan B 2018 No Respect (ft. Futuristic) 2018 She Cheated Again 2019 You Should've Known 2019 No Capping 2019 Wack A*s Rappers 2019 Wack A*s Rapper 2 2019 Dear God 2019 Self Proclaimed 3 2019 Dear Santa 2020 Joker 2021 Dear Mom 2021 40 Days 40 Nights (ft. Nasty C) 2021 Wounded (ft. Clever) 2021 PTSD 2021 Fame (ft. Yelawolf) 2022 Dear Alcohol 2023 The Devil's Calling

What is Dax's net worth?

The singer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his music career.

FAQs

Who is Dax? He is a Nigerian-Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter. What is Dax's age? The singer is 28 years old as of February 2023. What state in Nigeria is Dax from? His mother was born in Aba State, while his father grew up in Lagos State, Nigeria. What is Dax's real name? His real name is Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr. What is Dax's nationality? He is a Nigerian-Canadian citizen. Who are Dax's parents? His father is called Daniel Nwosu, while his mother is Juliette. How did Dax become famous? He is widely known for his hit songs, such as Cash Me Outdoor, Dear God, I Want, and She Cheated Again. What is Dax's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million. What is Dax's ethnicity? He is of African ethnicity. Who is Dax dating? He is not dating anyone as of now. He is presumed single.

