Global site navigation

Local editions

Dax’s biography: age, real name, parents, nationality, net worth
Сelebrity biographies

Dax’s biography: age, real name, parents, nationality, net worth

by  Mercy Mbuthia

Dax is a Nigerian-Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter. He first gained public recognition in 2017 for his hit song Cash Me Outside featuring Danielle Bregoli. He is also known for his freestyle remixes of famous tracks such as WHAT'S POPPIN and Godzilla.

Dax's biography
Photo: @daxentertainment on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Dax developed a passion for basketball when he was in high school, where he played the guard position for his school's team. In his senior year, he was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP). Additionally, he was a member of the Newman Jets National Basketball Association at Newman University, where he played defence.

Profile summary

Real nameDaniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr.
NicknameDax
GenderMale
Date of birth22 March 1994
Age28 years old (as of February 2023)
Zodiac signAries
Place of birthSt. John's, Newfoundland, Canada
Current residenceLos Angeles, United States
NationalityNigerian-Canadian
EthnicityAfrican
ReligionChristian
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'2"
Height in centimetres188
Weight in pounds143
Weight in kilograms65
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
FatherDaniel Nwosu
MotherJuliette
Siblings2
Relationship statusSingle
SchoolSunrise Christian Academy, Casper College
UniversityUniversity of Montana, Newman University
ProfessionRapper, singer, songwriter
Net worth$1 million
Instagram@thatsdax
Twitter@thatsdax
Facebook@Dax

Read also

Lawrence Maleka’s biography: Who is the co-host of Big Brother Titans?

Dax's biography

The Canadian singer was born Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. He was brought up in Ottawa, Canada, before relocating to Wichita for his university education and later moved to Los Angeles, California, United States.

He is the son of Daniel Nwosu and Juliette. His father is an engineer in Mississippi, United States, while his mother is a nurse. Dax's parents are Nigerians of the Igbo tribe. He was raised alongside his older sisters, Rosen and Andrea.

Education

The rapper joined Sunrise Christian Academy and later enrolled at Casper College. After completing his studies at Casper College, he gained admission into the University of Montana before proceeding to Newman University, where he graduated with a degree in Communication.

How old is Dax?

Dax, the rapper, is 28 years old as of February 2023. He was born on 22 March 1994. His zodiac sign is Aries.

Read also

Rema's biography: age, real name, family, net worth, record label

Career

Daniel Nwosu Jr is a songwriter, singer and rapper. Before venturing into the music industry, the rapper started his profession as an inspirational speaker. He later began writing poems, and it was through poetry that he recognized he had skills to make lyrics.

Rapper Dax made freestyle remixes of famous rap songs and uploaded them on his YouTube channel, which made him gain massive subscribers on the channel. In 2017, he dropped a mixtape 2Pac Reincarnation Vol 2: As Told By Dax, on his SoundCloud account. The following year, he launched his first EP titled It's Different Now.

In June 2019, the rapper took off on the It Goes Up tour with Kansas City rap legend Tech N9ne. He later held his first single headline trip, It's Different Now tour, across the United States and Canada. The famous rapper has collaborated with many of his colleagues in the industry, including Hospin, Futuristic, and OT Genesis.

Read also

Alex Ernst’s biography: age, girlfriend, net worth, Vlog Squad

On March 2022, the rapper released a single, Dear Alcohol which peaked at position 9 on the Bubbling Under Hot 100 and at 28 on the US Hot Country Songs charts. Additionally, he was certified by Music Canada and the RIAA. Dax's music has made him gain a massive following across his social media platforms.

Since his debut, he has released several songs, one studio album, one mixtape and two EPs. Below is a list of some of Dax's songs.

YearSong title
2017Be Your F*cking Self
2017 Self-Proclaimed
2017I Want
2018Plan B
2018No Respect (ft. Futuristic)
2018She Cheated Again
2019You Should've Known
2019No Capping
2019Wack A*s Rappers
2019Wack A*s Rapper 2
2019Dear God
2019Self Proclaimed 3
2019Dear Santa
2020Joker
2021Dear Mom
202140 Days 40 Nights (ft. Nasty C)
2021Wounded (ft. Clever)
2021PTSD
2021Fame (ft. Yelawolf)
2022Dear Alcohol
2023The Devil's Calling

Read also

Tk Kirkland’s biography: age, height, birthday, wife, net worth

What is Dax's net worth?

Dax's net worth
Photo: @daxentertainment on Facebook (modified by author)
Source: UGC

The singer has an alleged net worth of $1 million. His primary source of income is his music career.

FAQs

  1. Who is Dax? He is a Nigerian-Canadian rapper, singer, and songwriter.
  2. What is Dax's age? The singer is 28 years old as of February 2023.
  3. What state in Nigeria is Dax from? His mother was born in Aba State, while his father grew up in Lagos State, Nigeria.
  4. What is Dax's real name? His real name is Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr.
  5. What is Dax's nationality? He is a Nigerian-Canadian citizen.
  6. Who are Dax's parents? His father is called Daniel Nwosu, while his mother is Juliette.
  7. How did Dax become famous? He is widely known for his hit songs, such as Cash Me Outdoor, Dear God, I Want, and She Cheated Again.
  8. What is Dax's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1 million.
  9. What is Dax's ethnicity? He is of African ethnicity.
  10. Who is Dax dating? He is not dating anyone as of now. He is presumed single.

Read also

Hadley Klein’s biography: who is Taissa Farmiga’s spouse?

Dax, born Daniel Daxton Muzi Clay Nwosu Jr, is a singer, songwriter and rapper who has made a name for himself in the music industry with his unique blend of rap and hip-hop. He first gained prominence after releasing his single Cash Me Outside in 2017.

READ ALSO: Emily Clarkson's biography: who is Jeremy Clarkson's daughter?

Legit.ng recently published Emily Clarkson's biography. She is an author, columnist, social media influencer and podcast host. She has been writing books for over a decade. Emily's work has been published in major magazines and newspapers.

Emily Clarkson was born in England, United Kingdom. She is known as the daughter of Jeremy Clarkson, a British TV presenter and producer. Emily is married to Alex Andrew, a London-based publicist, and currently resides in London, United Kingdom.

Source: Legit.ng

Hot:
Online view pixel