Davido and Chioma have continued to have a nice time in Jamaica as more videos of them in the country emerged online

A trending clip on TikTok saw Davido carrying Chioma's bag as she discussed with him

The celebrity lovebirds' video has left many of their fans gushing while others joked about Chioma making Davido forget himself

Nigerian international singer David Adeleke Davido and his wife Chioma Adeleke, also known as Chef Chi, have continued to share loved-up videos following her birthday celebration in Jamaica.

Recall that Davido and Chioma trended online over fun videos from her birthday party in the North American country.

Davido was seen holding his wife, Chioma's bag. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

One of the viral videos showed Chioma twerking for Davido, who responded with the same energy.

Davido spotted carrying Chioma's bag

Another video of the lovers that has left some of their fans gushing showed them deeply engrossed in a sweet display of affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The video showed Davido looking calm as he carried his wife's bag while she sat back, in a relaxing mood.

A caption on the video read:

"Davido don collect Chioma's bag."

Watch the video below:

This comes a few days after Davido and Chioma acquired identical diamond rings. The inscription on the ring read, "001 and 002", a nickname the couple gave themselves as the first lady and leader of his 30 billion gang (30 BG).

The musician shared a snapshot of him and his queen wearing the unique fancy diamond ring on his Instagram story.

Netizens react to Davido's video with Chioma

Some fans teased Davido with a line from his lyrics on Kizz Daniel's Twe Twe remix. Legit.ng captured some of the messages; read them below:

user98857660444757:

"What's there."

tefa d bigmummy:

"Chioma don dey make am miscalculate."

Shima:

"What are you expecting???"

Davido's 1st baby mama, Sophia Momodu, stuns

Amid Chioma's birthday celebration in Jamaica, Sophia Momodu also posted adorable pictures of herself.

Sophia, who is the mother of Imade, the singer's first child and daughter, revealed she was focused on making money.

In reaction, a fan threw a shade at Davido as she wrote:

"They lied they were financing her Look at her."

Source: Legit.ng