Jordan C. Brown’s age, birthday, husband, net worth

Jordan C. Brown is an American democratic political strategist and founder of One Blue Hill. He has been in the American political arena for over a decade, working with democratic politicians. What is Jordan C. Brown’s age?

Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown-Underwood (right) attend Pickle! For Purpose Celebrity Pickleball Tournament at Pepperdine University. Photo: Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jordan C. Brown has been a political strategist for different democratic politicians such as John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton. He also advocates for various causes, such as HIV prevention, LGBTQ+ rights, and mental health. He has been in a relationship with The Bachelor star's Colton Underwood, and they recently tied the knot.

Profile summary

Full name Jordan C. Brown Gender Male Date of birth 3 December 1982 Age 40 years old (as of October 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Taft, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Gay Height in feet 6’1” Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jana Brown Father Terry Brown Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Colton Underwood College Stanford University Profession Political strategist Net worth $9 million Instagram @jordancbrown_

What is Jordan C. Brown’s age?

The American political strategist is 40 years old as of October 2023. He was born on 3 December 1982. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

He was born to Jana and Terry Brown in Taft, California, United States. Jordan reportedly has three siblings whose names have not been revealed. He is an American national of white ethnicity.

Jordan obtained his undergraduate Political Science and English degree at Stanford University, completing his studies in 2004. He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

What does Jordan C. Brown do?

Jordan is a political strategist and founder of One Blue Hill. One Blue Hill is a political strategy agency serving clients in the entertainment, technology, finance, and media sectors. He has been a political advisor for over 15 years and has worked for John Kerry, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he started his career journey in Portland, Oregon, as a field organiser for John Kerry’s presidential campaign team in 2004. Then, between 2007 and 2010, he was the policy and public affairs director for the Cancer Schmancer Movement.

The political strategist became a director at Summit Series for five months until May 2011. He joined the X PRIZE Foundation as a senior director in 2012 and worked for approximately four years up to 2016. He became the Vice President at SB Projects for one and a half years until February 2018. In June 2010, he founded JCB Consulting Company and worked there for nearly ten years.

Jordan has participated in policy formulation, legislation, and advocacy for various issues, including LGBTQ+ rights, HIV prevention, mental health, and more. He is a member of the Policy and Advocacy Committee of Global Citizen, an advisor to Represent Us, and a board member of LIFT Communities.

What is Jordan C. Brown’s net worth?

The California native’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $9 million. His primary source of income is his earnings from working with different organisations since 2004.

Is Jordan C. Brown married?

He is married to Colton Scott Brown-Underwood. His partner is a former professional football player and reality TV personality known for appearing in The Bachelor. Jordan C. Brown and Colton Underwood started their relationship shortly after Colton Underwood broke up with Cassie Randolph in 2021.

After dating for a short time, they got engaged on 28 February 2022. The couple married on 13 May 2023 at the Carneros Resort and Spa in Napa, California, United States.

Who is Jordan C. Brown’s ex-wife?

Before Colton Underwood, the political strategist was never married but dated Paul Rusconi, an American contemporary artist, between 2017 and 2020.

When the two were an item, the political strategist was fond of sharing photos of Paul Rusconi’s daughters from a previous relationship. Some people thought the kids were Jordan C. Brown’s daughters.

Jordan C. Brown’s height and weight

Colton Underwood’s partner stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres). His weight is approximately 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Fast facts about Jordan C. Brown

How old is Jordan C. Brown? He is 40 years old as of October 2023. His date of birth is 3 December 1982. Where does Jordan C. Brown come from? His hometown is Taft, California, and he resides in Los Angeles, California, United States. What is Jordan C. Brown’s job? He is a political strategist and the founder of One Blue Hill. Who is Jordan C. Brown's husband? He is married to Colton Underwood, a reality TV personality and former NFL player. Does Jordan C. Brown have kids? He does not have children. How much is Jordan C. Brown worth? His net worth is alleged to be $9 million. How tall is Jordan C. Brown? He is 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall.

What is Jordan C. Brown’s age? The One Blue Hill founder is 40 years old as of October 2023. He is a political strategist and advocate for social justice and has worked in the corporate world for over two decades. The California native is married to Colton Underwood.

Legit.ng recently published Lana Gomez’s biography. An eminent American painter whose works have appeared in top publications such as In Style and Hue. She is also recognised for her relationship with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

The painter was born to Barry and Simeon Lutgert Gomez and grew up alongside two siblings. She ventured into art after college, and it took a while for her work to be noticed. What is her love story with Sebastian Maniscalco? Find out more about the painter in her bio.

Source: Legit.ng