Lana Gomez’s biography: who is Sebastian Maniscalco’s wife?

Lana Gomez is a prominent American painter. She has made a name for herself as one of the top painters in America. She is best known as the wife of comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. Over the years, the American celebrity has been making waves as a top artist. Gomez’s art has appeared in notable journals such as Instyle, The New Yorker, Vogue and Kelly Wearstler’s book Hue.

Besides being a professional artist and being the wife of a funny man, what more can you tell about Gomez?

Lana Gomez's bio

Lana Gomez was born in Naples, Florida, in the United States of America on April 23, 1983. Her parents are Simone Lutgert Gomez and Barry Gomez (deceased). The professional painter's mother is a certified philanthropist.

Her parents divorced when she was nine years old, and then her mother married Scott Lutgert, who is now Lana's stepfather.

Lana Gomez's nationality is American. She was raised in the US with her two siblings. Her big brother is called Rodney Weiss and her sister is Heather Dockweiler. Lana Gomez's religion is Judaism.

How old is Lana Gomez?

How old is Sebastian Maniscalco's wife? She is 38 years old as of 2021.

Education

After high school, Gomez attended several higher education institutions. First, she went to Rollins College (2001-2002), then to Florida Gulf Coast University (2003-2004).

In 2004, she enrolled in the University of Tennessee, where she got involved in watercolour painting. In 2006, Lana received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Studio Art, specifically in Fine and Studio Arts. She continued to do bigger and better in artwork and even transformed the entire wall in her dorm and apartment, rethinking the rules of colour, shape, and texture.

Career

What does Lana Gomez do? She is an artist.

Lana, Sebastian Maniscalco's wife, shared the passion for the arts with her deceased father. When she was young, she painted on a canvas with him. Her parents' encouragement gave her the confidence to pursue a career in arts.

After graduation from the university, she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her dream of becoming a professional painter.

Gomez struggled for a few years before meeting with one of the best interior designers in California, Kelly Wearstler. Kelly appreciated Gomez’s work. Considering Kelly's reputation in the field, this meant the world to her.

Sebastian Maniscalco's wife, Lana Gomez, worked with Wearstler on several projects, one of them being a mural in Wearstler's design studio. The mural-sized painting was featured in Wearstler’s book, Hue.

In addition, working with Wearstler increased her popularity. For instance, in 2010, she was invited to work on a 10-foot guitar sculpture for Gibson Guitar Town on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

Lana Gomez's art pieces, such as the Greystone Mansion, are displayed in Beverly Hills. Her art has also appeared in many high profile publications such as The New Yorker, Los Angeles Confidential, and Instyle.

Lana Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco's relationship

When did Sebastian Maniscalco meet Lana? The comedian met his spouse at a gym. They had the same trainer. At first, Lana did not show any interest in him as she was only going there for training.

Sebastian initiated the first move and used his humour on her. Miraculously, his magic worked, and that was how their love journey began. Lana and Sebastian dated for some time before making it official. Sebastian Maniscalco married Lana on August 24, 2013.

Sebastian Maniscalco and his wife welcomed their first child after four years of their marriage in April 2017. It was a baby girl who they named Serafina Simone. Two years later, in June 2019, Lana gave birth to their second child, Ceruso Jack.

Lana Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco are currently living in Los Angeles with their two kids.

Lana Gomez’s net worth

Lana Maniscalco has earned quite a fortune from her career. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is allegedly estimated to be $1 million. That said, this is not official information.

The American painter has accumulated her wealth from her artistic career. In addition to that, she earns a significant sum of money from her art magazine, and she owns a showroom in West Hollywood where she displays her artwork.

Social media presence

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco's wife uses her Instagram page to share new projects and her artwork.

Lana Gomez is a successful artist, with her works appearing on the streets of Hollywood and in magazines. She is also the wife of Sebastian Maniscalco and mother to his two children.

