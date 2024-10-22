A heartwarming video has shown how a young man surprised his childhood friend with an iPhone 14 Pro Max

The young man visited his childhood friend and handed him the iPhone 14 Pro Max, causing him to smile

The touching video of the duo has gone viral on TikTok and sent many internet users into a frenzy

A man has surprised his childhood friend with an iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Taking to TikTok, the man, @youngstarzz, posted a video which showed the moment he gave his pal the smartphone.

His childhood friend almost cried. Photo Credit: @youngstarzz

"He almost cried," @youngstarzz reacted to the video.

In the clip, the man visited his friend and gave him the phone after removing it from a bag. His childhood friend was surprised and hugged him.

The phone beneficiary was captured unboxing it with excitement.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to the man's iPhone gift

COINS COMPANY said:

"My boss you are a very nice and caring person 🥰….normal human no get level but GOD will reward you."

say_hey_to_danny02 said:

"Give me updates boss which work you dey package."

Claribel ♥️ said:

"My own group of childhood friends na to dey swear for each other."

Rorex fx said:

"Every body go con know say Na my guy buy me phone he no sharp na."

Dan Bee said:

"Na to change your name to iPhone 14 Milly start."

Evil 👿 made 👿😔💔 said:

"1 thing I will never do is get something for my friend or anybody and post it onlinr must everybody no you get him phone ?"

