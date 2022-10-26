Global site navigation

Kkvsh’s biography: age, height, real name, zodiac sign, net worth
by  Peris Wamangu

Kkvsh is a model and businesswoman from the United States. She is a rising Instagram star and has a self-titled YouTube channel. The model is best known for sharing videos and photos on various social media platforms.

Mikayla Saravia
Photo: @kkvsh on Instagram (modified by author)
Kkvsh is a social media influencer known for her 6.5-inch tongue. She works with various clothing brands, CustomsbyAri. She is also an adult content creator on OnlyFans with a sizable number of subscribers.

Profile summary

Full nameMikayla Saravia
NicknameKkvsh
Date of birth29 October 1997
Age24 years old (as of 2022)
Place of birthWest Palm Beach, Florida, USA
Current residenceWest Palm Beach, Florida, USA
GenderFemale
ZodiacScorpio
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityMixed
SexualityStraight
ReligionChristianity
Height in feet and inches5'5″
Height in centimetres165
Weight in pounds148
Weight in kilograms67
Body measurements in inches34-29-38
Body measurements in centimetres86-73-96
Eye colourDark brown
Hair colourBlack
ProfessionModel, Instagram influencer
Twitter@kkvsh
Instagram@kkvsh
YouTubeKKVSH

Kkvsh's biography

Kkvsh, whose real name is Mikayla Saravia, was born and raised in West Palm Beach, Florida, USA. She has one brother. Her nationality is American, and she is of mixed ethnicity of Salvadorian-Jamaican descent.

She went to Promise Public Elementary School. Later, she went to Bak Middle School of the Arts, then to Palm Beach Lakes Community High School and finished at Marverics High. Finally, she attended Palm Beach State College for her college studies.

How old is Kkvsh?

As of 2022, Kkvsh's age is 25 years. The model was born on 29 October 1997. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Rise to fame

Kkvsh developed a passion for modelling and fashion at a very young age, and she started sharing her photos on Instagram, and her fan base quickly grew to millions. She rose to fame in 2019 when a video of her tongue became viral.

Who is Kkvsh
Photo: @kkvsh on Instagram (modified by author)
She currently has over 8.2 million followers on Instagram and is active on Twitter with over 577k followers. She has over 139k YouTube subscribers. The social media influencer is also available on OnlyFans.

What is Kkvsh's net worth?

According to Famous Birthdays, the model's net worth is $1.5 million. Her social media accounts and her online shop, KKVSHstore, generate most of her earnings. This information has not been verified.

What happened to Kkvsh?

The model was recently beaten up by her boyfriend, Nick Yardy. Nick accused the model of having an affair with a competitor blogger named Jimmy Stacks. Nick also claimed his girlfriend cheated on him with popular reggae star Popcaan.

Kkvsh's bullet incident

Mikayla Saravia Kkvsh narrowly escaped death when she was injured in a shooting in Lake Worth's Howard Park. The incident happened in April 2019 during the Easter weekend party, and she received an upper arm wound.

She live-streamed the three videos on YouTube, showing her fans the bullet wound and the location of the bullet. Her YouTube video Second Chance | The Time I Got Shot documents her ordeal and how she escaped.

Kkvsh's net worth
Photo: @kkvsh on Instagram (modified by author)
In another video, Living With a Bullet Inside Me, she explained why she had to stay with the bullet. Initially, she claimed that removing the bullet was highly risky and could result in her death or paralysis.

She detailed the entire procedure for extracting the bullet in her last video, Getting Bullet Removed From My Back. The bullet was removed from her back without any incident.

FAQs

  1. Who is Kkvsh? She is an American model, businesswoman, and social media personality. She is pretty well known on Instagram, with her account having over 8 million followers.
  2. What is Kkvsh's real name? The social media's real name is Mikayla Saravia.
  3. When is Kkvsh date of birth? The Instagram model was born in Palm Beach, Florida, USA.
  4. What is Kkvsh's zodiac sign? According to astrology, her zodiac sign is Scorpio.
  5. How old is Kkvsh? Mikayla Saravia's age is 24 years as of 2022. She was born on 29 October 1997
  6. What is Mikayla Saravia's net worth? According to Famous Birthdays, the model's net worth is $1.5 million.
  7. What is Kkvsh's height? Mikayla Saravia is 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall and weighs 148 pounds (67 kilograms). She has black hair and dark brown eyes. Her body measures 34-29-38 inches at the bust, waist, and hips.

Mikayla Saravia, known as Kkvsh, is a content creator with a huge online following. She has used her long tongue to make a solid name on social media.

