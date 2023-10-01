Who is Amy Mickelson? Get to know more about Phil Mickelson's wife

Amy Mickelson is a celebrity wife of the professional American golfer Phil Mickelson. Phil Mickelson’s marriage with Amy has lasted for more than two decades. Phil plays in the LIV Golf League and has won 45 events on the PGA Tour, including three Masters titles, one Open Championship, and two PGA Championships.

Phil Mickelson of the USA and his wife Amy Mickelson attend the 39th Ryder Cup Gala at Akoo Theatre at Rosemont in Rosemont, Illinois. Photo Andrew Redington

Source: Getty Images

Amy Mickelson came into the limelight following her marriage to the American professional golfer. She is a philanthropist and has been heavily involved in fundraising efforts for breast cancer research. The celebrity wife currently resides in Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Amy McBride Mickelson Gender Female Date of birth 22 June 1972 Age 51 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States of America Current residence Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’5’’ Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 69 Body measurements in inches 34-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-63-89 Shoe size 7 (USA) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father James McBride Mother Carol McBride Marital status Married Partner Phil Mickelson Children 3 School Foothill Highschool, Hillcrest Highschool University University of Utah, Arizona State University Profession Philanthropist Net worth $1.5 million

Amy Mickelson’s bio

The celebrity wife was born and raised in Toledo, Ohio, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Amy’s father is James McBride, and her mother is Carol McBride. Her father worked as a sports coach at the University of Toledo and was the head coach of the university's men's basketball team from 1985 to 1995.

How old is Amy Mickelson?

Vice-captain Phil Mickelson of team United States and wife Amy Mickelson look on during Sunday Singles Matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Amy Mickelson’s age is 51 years old as of 2023. She was born on 22 June 1972. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Education

Amy attended Harvest Park Middle School in Pleasanton, California. Later on, she joined Foothill High School in 1986. She later transferred to Hillcrest High School in Midvale, Utah and graduated in 1990.

Phil Mickelson’s wife later attended the University of Utah but moved to Arizona State University. While at Arizona State, she was the cheerleader for the Phoenix Suns of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Why is Amy Mickelson famous?

She entered the limelight after marrying Phil, an American professional golfer. She is also a famous philanthropist known through the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation, which she started in 2004 alongside her husband.

Amy and her family use the Phil and Amy Mickelson Foundation to spread breast cancer awareness and help families impacted by the disease. This was after Phil's wife was diagnosed with breast cancer on 20 May 2009. After battling the condition for 11 months, Amy completely recovered from cancer.

How did Phil and Amy meet?

Regarding Phil Mickelson's personal life, the American professional golfer has been married once. Phil and Amy met at Arizona State University, where Phil had already become a celebrity golfer.

The American professional golfer invited Amy to attend the 'Bob Hope Celebrity Pro-Am' in Palm Springs, California, and since then, they have developed feelings for each other. They dated for four years and tied the knot on 16 November 1996.

Is Phil Mickelson still married?

Yes, the American professional golfer is still married to Amy, and their marriage has lasted for over 27 years.

Does Phil Mickelson have children? The couple’s marriage has resulted in three children. They welcomed their first child, Amanda Brynn, on 21 June 1999. They welcomed their second daughter, Sophia Isabel, on 23 October 2001. On 23 March 2003, the couple welcomed a son named Evan Samuel.

What is Amy Mickelson’s height?

The celebrity wife stands 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (69 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 34-25-35 (86-63-89 centimetres).

FAQs

Amy Mickelson has garnered fame because of her marriage to Phil Mickelson. She lives with her husband and their three kids in Rancho Santa Fe, California, United States.

