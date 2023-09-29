Carla Medrano’s bio: age, height, net worth, salary, boyfriend

Carla Medrano is an American radio personality and social media sensation. She came into the limelight after she began hosting the show El Bueno, La Mala y El Feo in 2019. Additionally, she is a social media sensation, boasting significant followers on Instagram.

The American radio presenter Carla Medrano in a red dress (L) and sitting on a black leather chair smiling (R). Photo: @carlamedranoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Carla Medrano is a multi-lingual and fluently speaks Spanish and English. She has participated in several product campaigns for brands like McDonald’s, Michelob Ultra, and Rocket Mortgage. The famous radio host is also an animal lover, with a pet dog named Riko.

Profile summary

Full name Carla Medrano Gender Female Date of birth 16 October 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Houston, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 38-25-38 Body measurements in centimetres 97-64-97 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Shoe size 6 (US) Mother Emma Gutierrez Siblings 4 Relationship status Single University University of Houston Profession Radio personality, social media influencer Net worth $500,000 Instagram @carlamedranoo Facebook @carlamedranoo

Carla Medrano’s bio

The radio presenter was born and raised in Houston, Texas, United States. Her mother is Emma Gutierrez, of Honduran ancestry, while her father is Salvadoran. She has four younger siblings but has not publicly revealed their identities.

Carla attended the University of Houston in Texas, USA. There, she attained a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and graduated in 2014.

What is Carla Medrano’s age?

The social media personality is 35 years old as of 2023. She was born on 16 October 1988. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What does Carla Medrano do for a living?

She is a renowned radio personality and social media influencer. Carla began her career journey, working as an assignment editor in Telemundo Houston in 2014. Later on, she worked as a host on KQBU-FM and Hustonn’s What Good 93.3 radio channels.

The radio host then joined the Hispanic media company Univision in 2015. There, she hosts El Bueno, La Mala and El Feo live radio show. She has amassed over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and over 5.4 million followers on Facebook as of writing.

The American influencer has a YouTube channel where she posts podcast videos. There, she has garnered over 18 thousand subscribers at the time of writing. Additionally, she has a TikTok account where she posts workout videos, podcasts, and lifestyle videos. She has over 268 thousand followers on the video-sharing platform now.

What is Carla Medrano’s net worth?

Carla has an alleged net worth of $500 thousand. The radio host’s alleged annual salary is alleged to be $45,485. She makes her income as a radio host and by partnering with marketing and advertising brands as a social media influencer.

What is Carla Medrano’s height?

The radio host stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. She weighs approximately 132 pounds (60 kilograms). Her body measurements in inches are 38-25-38 (97-64-97 centimetres).

FAQs

Who is Carla Medrano? She is a radio personality and social media sensation from the United States of America. How old is Carla Medrano? The American radio host is 35 years old as of 2023. How many siblings does Carla Medrano have? She has four siblings. Who is Carla Medrano’s boyfriend? She is currently single and does not share any information about her life online. What is Carla Medrano’s salary? Her alleged salary is $45,485. What is Carla Medrano’s height? She stands 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.

Carla Medrano is a successful radio host and social media personality. She garnered prominence as a radio host of the El Bueno, La Mala and El Feo radio show.

