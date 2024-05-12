Ireti Doyle and one of her daughters were part of the people who graced the AMVCA which took place on Saturday, May 11, 2024

The two were on the red carpet to pose for pictures, but fans were not happy with what the daughter wore to the event

Many took to the comment section to react to the outfit, as some advised the actress about her daughter's dressing

Daughter of Nollywood actress, Ireti Doyle, generated massive reactions from fans all over the country after she stormed the red carpet of the Africa Viewer's Choice Award, AMVCA.

Legit.ng had reported that many celebrities turned up for the event on Saturday, May 11, 2024, Breath of Life and some moviemakers went home with awards.

Also gracing the red carpet was Ireti Doyle, who was part of the nominees. She was accompanied by her daughter, who posed to take pictures with her. After fans saw their pictures, they were not pleased with what the actress's daughter wore for the occasion.

Reactions trail Ireti Doyle's daughter's outfit to AMVCA. Photo credit @iretidoyle

Doyle's daughter wore a corseted top

In the photo, the actress's daughter wore a corseted top and trouser. Her trouser was also corseted.

The back of the corset was worn to the front, displaying her tummy and her belly button.

Ireti covers her daughter's tummy

In the video of the mother and daughter, the divorced actress was covering her daughter's tummy at a point as they took pictures.

Many fans praised Doyle for her own lovely attire.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to what the lady wore. Here are some of the comments below:

@laanumi_ayo:

"Nothing wrong in what she wore, babe is an Artist and a good one at that!"

@booskhi:

"If only u can read body language!! Her mom isnt happy about the outfit either! Gen z stubborn gahn."

@__helen___0:

"The daughter be like who Dey give her wahala for house the mum doesn’t look happy."

@teeto__olayeni:

"Ilebaye is her mentor."

@kate0010617:

"Daughter is giving green house interhouse sports o."

@chiz_omah_alando:

"Na this kind of mommies go be morality police but their children they spoil for their hands,like my neighbor children.'

@gifty.5:

"Wetin that girl wear ?"

@ohenmichael:

"Her mom hates this outfit she’s just managing it."

@arikeeee_:

"Mother ate while the daughter purged."

@cousins__beauty:

"A Jean and polo would be better than this

