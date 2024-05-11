Fashion met culture at the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards' cultural night held on May 10, at the Eko Hotel in Lagos

Different glamorous designs were on display as Nigerian celebrities turned up at the occasion looking magnificent

Some entertainers including Iyabo Ojo, Liquorose, Neo and Venita Akpofure, and Lateef Adedimeji, among others, made their fans proud with their exquisite styles

Nigerian celebrities turned up in their numbers as the cultural night of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards' cultural night on Friday, May 10, at the Eko Hotel, Lagos.

It was a moment for the fashionistas to display the stuff they were made of and they did not disappoint.

Nigerian celebs display classy outfits at AMVCA cultural night. Image credit: @neo_akpofure, @liquorose

Source: Instagram

The highlight was when former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemates Neo Akpofure and Venita Akpofure won Best Dressed with a prize of N1m each.

The former reality stars are cousins of the same paternal grandparents, and they looked glamorous in their Delta outfits. Neo was dressed in his cultural regalia which was dominated by coral beads that exuded luxury.

On her part, Venita wore a show-stopping dress that complemented Neo's outfit and she blended it with the right adornments on her hair and upper body parts. Her makeup was on point and it had her fans drooling over her.

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo looked stunning in her traditional brown outfit. She wore a blouse on a wrapper which she combined with a gele. Her red coral beads, classy purse, and luxurious silver shoe complemented her looks.

The beautiful mother of two exuded opulence and style as she graced the grand event.

A former BBnaija housemate Roseline Afije, Liquorose, showed her ability to mix colours appropriately and stand out in any moment with her gorgeous outfit.

The dancer wore a pink and green dress with a pocket, and it was combined with a stylish green 'gele' that made her look outstanding.

Her flowery hand fan gave a more beautiful touch to her look, and she received nice comments from her fans.

Another former BBNaija reality show housemate Natacha Akide, aka Tacha, showed her love for short dresses in her cultural outfit. She wore a short green dress with a pink design that exposed her lovely thighs.

The upper parts of her dress had a feather design and it was styled by a talented fashion designer Mimi Yina, aka Medlin Boss.

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo looked dapper in his Igbo outfit which he accessorised with red coral beads on his neck and hands.

He also wore a black cap and stylish back walking stick that gave him a traditional vibe. His fans loved his look and they reminded him of how fabulous he looked.

Fans react to Tacha's outfit

Some fans of the former reality star and On-Air-Personality have reacted to her outfit. See some of the comments below;

@chris._udoh:

"Nothing like hard work here, my dear. We know how you take reach here."

@marvinachi:

"No competition."

@juicylivia:

"Full package. It’s the legs for me.'

@hillagirl:

"Always on point."

@pamelamylove17:

"What happens to these clothes after this day or that day?"

Liquorose stuns in black dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liquorose celebrated her birthday in style with a stunning outfit.

Fans and followers of Liquorose have praised her for always looking fashionable and on-trend.

The reality TV star has become known for her unique and trendy fashion choices, often showcasing her stylish outfits on social media.

Source: Legit.ng