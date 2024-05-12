Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and global issues.

N'Djamena, Chad - President Bola Tinubu on Sunday, May 12, extended his "warm congratulations" to the president-elect of Chad, General Mahamat Deby.

The Nigerian leader's message was conveyed through a statement dispatched by Ajuri Ngelale, his official spokesperson.

In the statement, President Tinubu affirmed that the "successful conduct of elections" in Chad underlines the commitment of the government and the people of the French-speaking country to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

Tinubu assured Deby, 40, that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

Furthermore, the Nigerian leader called for sustained, friendly cooperation between Nigeria and Chad, while wishing Deby success.

Legit.ng recalls that Deby was proclaimed transitional president by fellow army generals in 2021 after his father, Idriss Déby Itno, who had ruled Chad for 30 years, was killed in a gun battle with rebels.

Deby Jr's electoral victory ensures the Deby family's three-decade rule will continue.

Disputed 2024 Chadian presidential election

The results of the election on Monday, May 6, were announced nearly two weeks earlier than the scheduled release date of May 21.

Supporters of opposition leader and acting interim Prime Minister, Succes Masra, had been holding their own ballot count in parallel to the official one.

On Thursday, May 9, they claimed to have won the presidential election in the first round.

