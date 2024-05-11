The AMVCA cultural night recently took over social media as top celebrities rocked lovely native outfits

At the end of the event, BBNaija star Neo Akpofure and his cousin Venita, won the best-dressed award and took home N1 million each

Photos and videos of Neo and Venita’s outfit at the event impressed many netizens who claimed they deserved to win

Ahead of the African Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) main event, a cultural night was organised and top celebrities stormed the venue in unique native attire.

A series of photos and videos from the occasion made the rounds online, giving fans a glimpse at what some of their favourite celebrities rocked at the star-studded event.

BBNaija stars Neo and Venita win best dressed at AMVCA cultural night. Photos: @amazonreloaded

One of the highlights from the ceremony was BBNaija cousins, Neo Akpofure and Venita, rocking lovely matching outfits to represent their Itsekiri culture.

The duo gave royalty vibes with their overstated attires and this seemed to pay off. As the party ran to a close, Neo and Venita were announced as the best-dressed male and female celebrities at the AMVCA cultural night and they were given N1 million each as a reward.

See a video of them accepting the recognition below:

See another video of Neo and Venita vibing at the AMVCA cultural night below:

See an impressive clip of Neo and Venita dancing in their outfits below:

Fans gush over Neo and Venita’s AMVCA cultural night outfit

Neo and Venita’s outfits at the AMVCA cultural night became the topic of discussion on social media after clips went viral and many netizens expressed their admiration for them. Read some of the comments below:

t.t_christy:

“They really deserve it, outfit❤️.”

Nickey_pearls:

“The power of collaboration .”

Chamluxuryhairs:

“Well deserved .”

Pacyluve:

“Last year and this year again? ”

Amara_vianney:

“Every year Venita wins this”

chyabbah_:

“Family money, love it .”

Yvonne_wole:

“@tina_nalova just see what were talking about na.. they ate!”

lisa_tanko:

“They both ate the look will give Neo an A+ for carriage cos no be to wear the clothes you get the right attitude, Charisma and body ‍♀️.”

Obiagelisteve:

“This is everything . Venita and neo I beg now.”

ngozi_omezi:

“So lovely ❤If na d real delta beads Neo wear so Omoh na load him wear for neck o,it’s heavy asf.”

Its.bles.sing:

“Venita is so so gorgeous and Beautiful. They both look breathtaking .”

lisa_tanko:

“Looking forward to Neo’s GRWM video of this outfit.”

