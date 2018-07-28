How to check my CSCS account online: the only guide you need

Central Securities Clearing System provides users with a convenient way to see all the needed information on the website. Read on to know how to check my CSCS account online.

CSCS is responsible for clearing, storing and settlement of securities transactions. The organization works on a computerized depository system.

How to check my CSCS account online

Everyone can open an account and obtain a CSCS account number. To open it, you need to go to a registered stockbroker sec.gov.ng to see the list of approved stockbrokers.

The broker can open an account for you with the help of their firm. The requirements of how to create a CSCS account include:

A means of Identification (either of national ID, drivers license, or international passport)

Incorporation documents

A CSCS account opening form

Passport size photo

Utility bill

NB: It is free to open a CSCS account.

A process on how to check CSCS account online

Below are you can follow for your cscs online registration.

First, you should register and pay for a GTB or UBA account

Use the payment teller and register.

Complete and submit the form.

Enter Clearing House Number (CHN).

Confirm your email.

Once you have confirmed your email, you can visit the cscs Nigeria login portal www.cscsnigerialtd.com and sign in.

The registration for online access requires a subscription fee which varies depending on your account type. They include:

User type Amount Individual investors N3,010 Corporate investors N6,020 Special account corporate N6,020 Special account family N6,020 Stockbrokers and custodians N6,200

You can pay the subscription fee online using your Naira Debt card, online transfer, or deposit cash at any of the following accounts:

GTBank

Account number: 0002925874

0002925874 Account type: Current account

UBA

Account number: 1006864216

1006864216 Account type: Current Account

NB: The account name is CSCS PLC. If you are paying through an online transfer, add your CHN number as a remark and contact CSCS after the payment.

CSCS Nigeria renewal

The CSCS online renewal process is currently automatic.

Visit their official website.

Choose your user type, e.g. individual investor.

Key in your user name and your CSCS member code.

Choose the number of years you are renewing.

Chose the payment method and click "Renew Subscription".

NB: All the prices are inclusive of 7.5% Vat.

What is a CSCS account?

CSCS is Nigeria's Central Securities Depository (CSD) authorised to handle the depository, clearing, and settlement of all transactions in the country's capital market.

Can I have two CSCS accounts?

Yes, it is possible however you can contact their offices for more clarifications about that.

How do I open a CSCS account in Nigeria?

To open a CSCS account, you must first open an account with a stock brokerage firm. Once you have done that, you can log in to their portal and register an account.

How do I get a CSCS account?

Once you have registered with stock brokerage, you can register to get a CSCS account. Below are the important details you will need to fill in.

User type

CSCS number

Surname and other names

Email address

Telephone number

Desired username

Password

Teller number

CSCS online checker system will send you a notification on your email once your registration process is successful. If you need clarification about the CSCS account online, you can visit their offices in Lagos or Abuja.

