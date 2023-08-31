Jesse James Keitel’s bio: age, family, movies and TV shows

Jesse James Keitel is an actress, scriptwriter and artist from the United States. She first gained popularity in 2019 when she was cast as Ryan Miller in the live-action short film Miller & Son. In 2020, she garnered more fame for appearing in the ABC crime drama series Big Sky.

Besides acting, Jesse James Keitel is a social activist supporting equal representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood films. She was awarded the Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign in 2022. Jesse was also a drag artist who performed under the name Peroxide.

Profile summary

Full name Jesse James Keitel Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Long Island, New York, United States Current residence New York City, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 33-24-34 Body measurements in centimetres 84-61-86 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jerome Keitel Relationship status Engaged Fiance AJ Lebens University Pace University Profession Actress, scriptwriter Instagram @jessejameskeitel

Jesse James Keitel's bio

The American actress was born in Long Island, New York, United States. Her father is Jerome Keitel. Jesse James Keitel's age is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1993. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Pace University.

Is Jesse James Keitel related to Harvey Keitel?

Jesse James Keitel's family name is Keitel. The actress and Harvey Keitel are distant relatives. Jesse's late grandfather, Jerome, was a cousin of Harvey Keitel. Harvey is an American actor best known for his swaggering tough-guy persona and Brooklyn accent in films such as Taxi Driver, The Piano and Pulp Fiction.

Career

Jesse is an actress and scriptwriter. She made her debut in acting at the age of 20 years in 2013 when she appeared in an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories as Diana's Brother David.

Her performance landed her more roles in several movies and TV series. In 2018, the actress was honoured by OUT Magazine's OUT100 for her portrayal of Sidney in Netflix's film Alex Strangelove.

Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she was cast to play the role of Ryan Miller in the short film Miller & Son. The film won the BAFTA Student Film Award and Gold Medal for Best Narrative (Domestic) at the 2019 Student Academy Awards. Her popularity escalated even more in 2020 when she played the role of Jerrie Kennedy in the ABC crime drama series Big Sky.

Jesse James Keitel's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Jesse James from Big Sky has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.

Year Movies/TV shows Role 2022 Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Dr Aspen 2022 Queer as Folk Ruthie O'Neil 2020-2022 Big Sky Jerrie Kennedy 2020 Forever Alone Andrian 2020 Map of Brooklyn Becca 2019 Fluidity Kevin 2019 Miller & Son Ryan Miller 2019 Like Glass Zion 2018 Younger Tam 2018 Alex Strangelove Sidney 2017 Mic & Me 2017 House of Dreams Ambiguous Gunner 2016 What Would You Do? Closeted Gay Teen 2016 Jessica and David Waiter 2015 Anything Else Josh 2013 Celebrity Ghost Stories Diana's Brother David

The actress began performing as a drag artist in 2016 under the pseudonym Peroxide. She was a member of Haus of Femanon, a New York City-based collective. She disclosed that drag gave her an acting career and allowed her to explore her gender identity.

Who is Jesse James Keitel's partner?

The American entertainer is in a relationship with AJ Lebens, a producer. The two started dating in 2010 and have been together for over a decade. Jesse and AJ Lebens got engaged in 2019 and are believed to be living together in New York City, United States.

FAQs

Who is Jesse James Keitel? She is an actress and scriptwriter from the United States. How old is Jesse James Keitel? She is 30 years old as of 2023. Who are Jesse James Keitel's parents? Her dad is Jerome Keitel. Where does Jesse James Keitel come from? She hails from Long Island, New York, United States. What is Jesse James Keitel's nationality? She is an American citizen. What is Jesse James Keitel's zodiac sign? The actress' zodiac sign is Cancer. Is Jesse James Keitel married? The entertainer is yet to be married, but she is engaged to her fiance AJ Lebens.

Jesse James Keitel is an actress from the United States. She is popularly known for starring in films and TV series such as Miller & Son, Queer as Folk and Big Sky. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

