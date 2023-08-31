Global site navigation

Jesse James Keitel’s bio: age, family, movies and TV shows
Celebrity biographies

by  Isaac Wangethi

Jesse James Keitel is an actress, scriptwriter and artist from the United States. She first gained popularity in 2019 when she was cast as Ryan Miller in the live-action short film Miller & Son. In 2020, she garnered more fame for appearing in the ABC crime drama series Big Sky.

Besides acting, Jesse James Keitel is a social activist supporting equal representation of the LGBTQ+ community in Hollywood films. She was awarded the Equality Award by the Human Rights Campaign in 2022. Jesse was also a drag artist who performed under the name Peroxide.

Profile summary

Full nameJesse James Keitel
GenderFemale
Date of birth26 June 1993
Age30 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signCancer
Place of birthLong Island, New York, United States
Current residenceNew York City, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityQueer
Height in feet5'7"
Height in centimetres170
Weight in pounds121
Weight in kilograms55
Body measurements in inches33-24-34
Body measurements in centimetres84-61-86
Hair colourDark brown
Eye colourBrown
FatherJerome Keitel
Relationship statusEngaged
FianceAJ Lebens
UniversityPace University
ProfessionActress, scriptwriter
Instagram@jessejameskeitel

Jesse James Keitel's bio

The American actress was born in Long Island, New York, United States. Her father is Jerome Keitel. Jesse James Keitel's age is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 June 1993. Her zodiac sign is Cancer. She graduated in 2015 with a bachelor's degree in Fine Arts from Pace University.

Is Jesse James Keitel related to Harvey Keitel?

Jesse James Keitel's family name is Keitel. The actress and Harvey Keitel are distant relatives. Jesse's late grandfather, Jerome, was a cousin of Harvey Keitel. Harvey is an American actor best known for his swaggering tough-guy persona and Brooklyn accent in films such as Taxi Driver, The Piano and Pulp Fiction.

Career

Jesse is an actress and scriptwriter. She made her debut in acting at the age of 20 years in 2013 when she appeared in an episode of Celebrity Ghost Stories as Diana's Brother David.

Her performance landed her more roles in several movies and TV series. In 2018, the actress was honoured by OUT Magazine's OUT100 for her portrayal of Sidney in Netflix's film Alex Strangelove.

Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she was cast to play the role of Ryan Miller in the short film Miller & Son. The film won the BAFTA Student Film Award and Gold Medal for Best Narrative (Domestic) at the 2019 Student Academy Awards. Her popularity escalated even more in 2020 when she played the role of Jerrie Kennedy in the ABC crime drama series Big Sky.

Jesse James Keitel's movies and TV shows

Below is a list of films and TV shows in which Jesse James from Big Sky has appeared, according to her IMDb profile.

YearMovies/TV showsRole
2022Star Trek: Strange New WorldsDr Aspen
2022Queer as FolkRuthie O'Neil
2020-2022Big SkyJerrie Kennedy
2020Forever AloneAndrian
2020Map of BrooklynBecca
2019FluidityKevin
2019Miller & SonRyan Miller
2019Like GlassZion
2018YoungerTam
2018Alex StrangeloveSidney
2017Mic & Me
2017House of DreamsAmbiguous Gunner
2016What Would You Do?Closeted Gay Teen
2016Jessica and DavidWaiter
2015Anything ElseJosh
2013Celebrity Ghost StoriesDiana's Brother David

The actress began performing as a drag artist in 2016 under the pseudonym Peroxide. She was a member of Haus of Femanon, a New York City-based collective. She disclosed that drag gave her an acting career and allowed her to explore her gender identity.

Who is Jesse James Keitel's partner?

The American entertainer is in a relationship with AJ Lebens, a producer. The two started dating in 2010 and have been together for over a decade. Jesse and AJ Lebens got engaged in 2019 and are believed to be living together in New York City, United States.

FAQs

  1. Who is Jesse James Keitel? She is an actress and scriptwriter from the United States.
  2. How old is Jesse James Keitel? She is 30 years old as of 2023.
  3. Who are Jesse James Keitel's parents? Her dad is Jerome Keitel.
  4. Where does Jesse James Keitel come from? She hails from Long Island, New York, United States.
  5. What is Jesse James Keitel's nationality? She is an American citizen.
  6. What is Jesse James Keitel's zodiac sign? The actress' zodiac sign is Cancer.
  7. Is Jesse James Keitel married? The entertainer is yet to be married, but she is engaged to her fiance AJ Lebens.

Jesse James Keitel is an actress from the United States. She is popularly known for starring in films and TV series such as Miller & Son, Queer as Folk and Big Sky. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

