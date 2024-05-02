A bride got mixed reactions online as she attended her wedding wearing a traditional blue outfit without makeup

The beautiful lady sat in a car as she blushed and flashed her silver wedding ring before the camera

Some social media users noted that the bride was naturally pretty but others were not comfortable with her bare face

A bride had the attention of netizens after a video of her rocking her natural face at her wedding was posted online.

A bride attends her wedding without makeup. Image credit: @gruvworld_photography

Source: TikTok

She wore a traditional blue outfit and 'gele' which made her look lovely and maintained calmness as she sat in a car.

Her wedding ring flashed before the camera as she stylishly placed one of her hands on her face and smiled.

Some netizens hailed her natural beauty while others were displeased that she did not beat her face but she wore a wedding ring.

Watch the video of the bride without makeup below:

Reactions to the bride's video

Check out what some people are saying about the bride without makeup. Legit.ng has compiled the reactions below:

@heartbroken girl;

"Wow, this one fine pass una Moses Bliss wife o, I swear to God."

@faithron:

"Forget natural beauty, I must do makeup on my wedding day. no cap."

@MOLLY POP:

"She is beautiful even without makeup. Congratulations.'

@Sarahofsixthfantasy:

"This is pretty beyond words but it can never be me on my big day. She killed it though."

@Moses:

"No makeover, no piercing no paparazzi yet babe still on peng. There are levels to this beauty thing."

@Trace:

"Effortlessly beautiful!"

@Rhodesrich:

"Ah God! She is so pretty.'

@Rita Kelechi;

"Can someone tag her?"

2Nanslay:

'Awww she’s so adorable."

@silver gold:

"So, you can use a wedding ring."

@Biz Pastries;

"Natural beauty."

