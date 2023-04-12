Dani Torres’ biography: age, height, boyfriend, measurements

Who is Dani Torres? She is a Costa Rican model and social media influencer. She is widely recognised for sharing her fashion, lifestyle and modelling pictures on Instagram, where she has garnered a significant online audience.

Dani Torres. Photo: @daniitorresl on Instagram (modified by author)

Dani Torres has collaborated with social media stars such as Dante Monteverde, Danny Roy, Bianca Baldi and Nick Ramirez. She has worked for notable brands such as Certified Wear, Bali Body and Fashion Nova.

Profile summary

Full name Dani Torres Gender Female Date of birth 18 February 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth San Jose, Costa Rica Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Costa Rican Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-61-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Model, social media influencer

Dani Torres' bio

The Instagram star was born in San Jose, Costa Rica. She is a Costa Rican citizen of Spanish-Costa Rican descent. The model currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

What is Dani Torres' age? The social media personality is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 18 February 1992. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Why is Dani Torres famous?

Dani is well-known as an Instagram model with a huge fan following on the platform. She is fond of sharing lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots which have captivated many of her followers. She has garnered 848 thousand followers at the time of waiting.

The social media star also has another Instagram account with more than 49 thousand followers as of now. She mainly shares fitness-related videos. Dani is managed by TXM Model Management and Lynx Talent agencies.

She is also on TikTok, currently with 338 thousand followers and over 3 million likes. She posts dance, lip-syncs and workout-related videos. In addition, the Instagram star has a Twitter account with over 8 thousand followers. Dani has an account on OnlyFans.

Who is Dani Torres' boyfriend?

The Costa Rican model is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has neither revealed any details concerning her previous nor current relationships, if any.

Dani Torres' measurements

Her weight is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 132 pounds or 60 kilograms. The model's body measurements are 36-24-36 inches or 91-61-91 centimetres.

Fast facts about Dani Torres

Who is Dani Torres? She is a fitness and fashion model, Instagram star and social media personality. What is model Dani Torres' nationality? She is a Costa Rican national. When is Dani Torres' birthday? She marks her birthday on 18 February. How old is Dani Torres? The social media sensation is 31 years old as of 2023. Where is Dani Torres from? She hails from San Jose, Costa Rica. Who is Dani Torres' boyfriend? The model is seemingly not in a relationship now. What is Dani Torres' height? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Dani Torres is a model, Instagram star and social media influencer. Her lifestyle, swimwear and modelling shots on Instagram have earned her a considerable following on the platform. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

