A Nigerian lady has revealed that she studied mechanical engineering for six years only to become a drink seller

The lady shared a video of herself carrying several packs of drinks from her trailer to the warehouse

Social media users reacted massively to the video on TikTok with many questioning the essence of education

A Nigerian graduate has gone viral online after sharing a video of herself offloading drinks from a trailer and carrying them to a warehouse.

In her TikTok post, the lady revealed that she studied mechanical engineering for six years in school.

Lady who studied mechanical engineering posts workplace Photo credit: @rvkky_moore/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Graduate shares video of workplace

The hardworking lady identified on TikTok as @rvkky_moore posted herself at her workplace and also showed what she looks like when she's not at work.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

According to her, she spent six years in the university studying mechanical engineering only to become a drink seller.

In her words:

“POV: You studied engineering for 6 years (plus strike) justto sell drinks. Tell us what you studied and what you ended up doing. Saw this trend and decided to jump on it.”

Reactions trail mechanical engineering graduate's post

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions from netizens who revealed the contrast between what they studied and their current jobs.

ADDI|100 said:

“I don't even know the benefits of this education again. Learning handwork is far better than education.”

@user8124467025831 said:

“I studied English and literary studies, Omo am currently an hair stylist and I also paint and install wallpaper.”

Rowland reacted:

“Same here studying computer science and l am selling create of beer.”

Emmanuel said:

“Big woman na millionaire on a low key ooh na only people wey knw about d biz know wat m talking abt. Can I supply u Mr v bottle water in big quant ma.”

AHMADI reacted:

“If you come out with good grade you won't be in drinks depot.”

@восторг и восхи reacted:

“If you go to School and Graduate you only overcome illiteracy not Poverty that is the real fact about our Country Nigeria.”

CHILE reacted:

“Education is a big fraud in this country.”

Watch the video below:

Graduate who studied law becomes tailor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who had studied law and graduated from the department of law revealed her surprising career choice.

She shared her inspiring story on social media, where she revealed that she had studied law, but chose to become a tailor instead.

Source: Legit.ng