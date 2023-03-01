Who are Paolo Banchero’s parents? Meet Mario and Rhonda Banchero

Paolo Napoleon James Banchero is an Italian-American professional basketball player who plays for the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA). He has been in the limelight for a while, thanks to his great skills. As a result, his fans are curious to know more about him away from the sports industry. For example, many wish to know who Paolo Banchero’s parents are.

Paolo Banchero was born on 12 November 2002 in Seattle, Washington, USA. The basketball player followed in his parents’ footsteps. His mother played for WNBA’s LA Sparks, Cleveland Rockers, and Portland Fire, while his father was a tight end for the Washington Huskies college football team. Paolo Banchero's parents are their son's most significant source of inspiration.

Profile summary

Profile Paolo Banchero’s dad Paolo Banchero’s mom Full name Mario Banchero Rhonda Smith-Banchero Gender Male Female Date of birth 16 April 1974 1 May 1973 Age 48 years old (as of 2023) 49 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Taurus Place of birth Seattle, Washington, United States Seattle, Washington, United States Current residence Seattle, Washington, USA Seattle, Washington, USA Nationality Italian-American American Ethnicity Italian African-American Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in inches 6’3’’ 6’2’’ Height in centimetres 191 188 Weight in pounds 165 185 Weight in kilograms 75 84 Hair colour Dark Brown Black Eye colour Brown Dark brown Marital status Married Married Spouse Rhonda Smith-Banchero Mario Banchero Children 3 3 High school O'Dea High School Franklin High School University University of Washington University of Washington Profession Businessman Former basketball player, Coach

Who are Paolo Banchero’s parents?

His parents are Mario Banchero and Rhonda Banchero. Where are Paolo Bancherlo’s parents from? His mother comes from a mixed ethnic background of African-American, while his father is from Italy. Even though Paolo's parents are famous, they gained more popularity because of their son.

Mario Banchero

Who is Paolo Banchero’s father? His father is called Mario Banchero, an Italian businessman, and former college football player. He was born on 16 April 1974 in Seattle, Washington, United States. He is an American national of Italian heritage. His parents relocated from Northern Italy to America in the early 1900s, and later became farmers and coal miners in Black Diamond.

Mario Banchero completed his secondary education at O'Dea High School. He later enrolled at the University of Washington in 1994 and graduated in 1997 with a Bachelor in Communications. Mario played college football for the University of Washington’s Huskies. Although he didn’t make it to the professional league, he had a fair share of experience in the game.

After graduating, Mario Banchero went into business. He is the founder and president of Mondo and Sons Company, a family meat processing business in Tukwila, Washington, USA. He previously served as the president of the Genesee Merchants Association from 2009 to 2014.

Before that, Mario served as a secretary and vice president at the City of Seattle Southeast District Council. He was also a board member at the Rainier Chamber of Commerce from 2007 to 2010.

Rhonda Smith-Banchero

Who is Paolo Banchero's mother? Paolo’s mother is called Rhonda Smith-Banchero, a former basketball player. She was born on 1 May 1973 in Seattle, Washington, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage.

She completed her high school education at Franklin High School in Seattle, Washington, USA. She later enrolled at the University of Washington, where she played basketball and established herself as her school’s all-time leading scorer with 2,948 points. She was selected in the third round of the 2000 WNBA draft and played six seasons with the Sacramento Monarchs.

Rhonda was also inducted into the Husky Hall of Fame in 2004 as a result of her significant contribution to the Washington basketball team. Following her retirement, she became a basketball coach at Holy Names Academy in Seattle.

How did Paolo Banchero’s parents meet?

Mario and Rhonda Banchero first met at the University of Washington and began dating in the 1990s. They tied the knot on 31 July 1999. Together, they share three children named Paolo, Mia, and Lio.

Paolo Banchero’s family members

The Orlando Magic Star was raised alongside his two younger siblings, a sister named Mia and a brother named Lio. His sister plays soccer as a defensive midfielder for Holy Names Academy and Reigh Academy Washington. His brother Lio is currently studying at O'Dea High School. Like his sister, he is also a football player and currently plays for the Benson Bruins in Washington.

Since Mario and his wife, Rhonda, were both athletes at their younger ages, they apparently influenced their children's choice of careers. The family of five currently resides in Seattle, Washington, United States.

Paolo Banchero is a professional basketball player for the Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Paolo Banchero's parents have been a great source of inspiration to their son who is doing exceptionally well in the NBA. His mother played for the WNBA, and his father played college football.

