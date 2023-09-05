Ebraheem Al Samadi from Dubai Bling’s age, family, net worth

Ebraheem Al Samadi is a Kuwaiti-American reality TV star and entrepreneur. He came into the limelight after appearing in the Netflix reality show Dubai Bling, which premiered on 27 October 2022. The show cast prominent actors, including Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, DJ Bliss and Loujain Adadah.

Ebraheem Al Samaditends the Netflix celebration of the latest Arabic reality show, "Dubai Bling," on 20 October 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.Photo: Neville Hopwood

Ebraheem Al Samadi ventured into business when he was only 14 years old. He is the founder and CEO of the multi-million-dollar luxury company Forever Rose London. The entrepreneur currently resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Full name Ebraheem Al Samadi Gender Male Date of birth 15 January 1988 Age 35 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kuwait, Middle East Current residence Dubai, United Arab Emirates Nationality Kuwaiti-American Ethnicity Arab Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11 Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Black Father Husni Al Samadi Siblings 5 Marital status Married School Oak Ridge College Mid Florida Tech, University of Aberdeen Profession Reality TV star, businessman Net worth $50 million Instagram @thebloomingman

Ebraheem Al Samadi's bio

Where is Ebraheem Al Samadi from? The renowned actor was born in Kuwait, Middle East. His father is a successful hotelier named Husni Al Samadi. The identity of Ebraheem Al Samadi’s mother is unknown.

His father is Kuwaitian, while his mom is of American descent. The prominent TV star's parents parted ways when he was 13. He has : Aisha Alkhudair, Mariam, Abdullah, Zainab and Halima. Ebraheem Al Samadi’s family runs the Al Samadi Group, an enterprise firm based in the Middle East.

Educational background

He completed high school in the United States at Oak Ridge, Arlington, Texas. Later, he moved to Mid Florida Tech in Orlando, where he obtained his Business Administration and Management degree. He also attended the University of Aberdeen and attained a Master's in Business Administration.

What is Ebraheem Al Samadi’s age?

The successful businessman is 35 years old as of 2023. He was born on 15 January 1988. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Ebraheem Al Samadi do?

He is a successful reality TV personality and entrepreneur. Ebraheem Al Samadi graced media headlines after appearing in Netflix's Dubai Bling TV show. In the show, Ebraheem goes on a blind date with Loujain Adada.

Ebraheem made US$40,000 from eBay reselling clothes and other items on eBay at the tender age of 15. At the time, he was staying in his mother's apartment in Florida. He also worked as a lifeguard, rose vendor and shopping associate at a retail store in Florida.

The Kuwaiti-American businessman also launched EHA LLC, a roller-skating shoe company, at 17. He became CEO of EHA LLC and worked there until 2007. He then joined Olive Tree LLC in Orlando, Florida, the same year. In 2010, Ebraheem moved to Dubai and joined the Al Samadi Group. He is currently the CEO of the group.

The entrepreneur launched his multi-million-dollar luxury company, Forever Rose, in September 2014. The business deals in roses and luxury gifts. Ebraheem has seven Rose stores in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The tycoon launched Forever Rose café in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in 2020. He also owns a perfume line called Forever Oud.

What is Ebraheem Al Samadi's net worth?

According to Popular Networth, the reality TV star's alleged net worth is $50 million. How did Ebraheem Al Samadi become rich? His primary source of income is his multi-million-dollar company, Forever Rose, among his other businesses.

Did Ebraheem Al Samadi get married?

The business tycoon tied the knot in March 2023 at the Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi’s wife? The TV personality lives a low-key life and keeps his wife's identity private.

How tall is Ebraheem Al Samadi?

The Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur stands 5 feet 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 158 pounds (78 kilograms).

Ebraheem Al Samadi is a successful reality TV star and businessman. His fame skyrocketed when he appeared in Dubai Bling, a Netflix reality TV show.

