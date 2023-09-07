Is Paul Hollywood gay? A closer look at his relationships

Paul Hollywood is a British television presenter and celebrity chef best recognised for being a judge in the TV series The Great British Bake Off. He has appeared in numerous cooking reality TV series, including Junior Bake Off, Steph’s Packed Lunch, and The Great Sport Relief Bake Off. Is Paul Hollywood gay? His sexuality has been a topic for discussion, with many people wondering whether he is gay or straight.

The British celebrity chef onstage during Paul Hollywood in Conversation with Dorie Greenspan at 92NY in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Rumours about Paul Hollywood being gay emerged after Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas jokingly referred to him as gay. Is Paul Hollywood gay? Here is a look into the television presenter’s sexuality and past relationships.

Profile summary

Full name Paul John Hollywood Gender Male Date of birth 1 March 1966 Age 57 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Wallasey, England, United Kingdom Current residence England United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Gill Hollywood Father John F. Hollywood Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Children 1 School The Mosslands School College Wallasey School of Art Profession Television presenter, celebrity chef Net worth $15 million Instagram @paul.hollywood Facebook @paul.hollywood.718

Is Paul Hollywood gay?

The celebrity chef’s sexuality has been questioned since Matt Lucas jokingly referred to him as gay. Speculations about him being gay intensified after English comedian Noel Fielding shared a picture on X (Twitter) showing Hollywood awkwardly. Despite the rumours, the British chef has not officially come out as gay. Additionally, Paul has had romantic relationships with multiple women, suggesting he is straight.

Does Paul Hollywood have a wife?

The celebrity chef is not married at the moment. Paul has been married once and romantically linked with a few women. Here is a look at Paul Hollywood’s dating history and past marriage.

Alexandra Hollywood (1998–2019)

Paul Hollywood and Alexandra attend the National Television Awards at 02 Arena in London, England. Photo: Anthony Harvey

Source: Getty Images

Alexandra is a family food writer and cook. Her with Hollywood began after the duo met at a hotel in Cyprus where he was the head baker. They exchanged wedding vows in 1998 and married for over two decades. The ex-couple welcomed their only child, Joshua Hollywood, in 2002.

The pair separated in 2013 after the chef admitted to having an extramarital affair. They later reconciled but split again in 2017, and Alexandra filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalised in 2019.

Marcela Luz Valladolid (2013)

Marcela Valladolid and Celebrity chef Paul on The American Baking Competition for the CBS Television Network. Photo: Heather Wines

Source: Getty Images

Marcela Valladolid is an American chef and author. She is best known as a host of the TV show Mexican Made Easy and a judge in Best Baker in America. The British reality TV star dated Marcela Valladolid, who described him as a handsome devil. The duo had a short-lived affair as they split in September 2013 after Paul regretted his decision to leave his wife.

Summer Monteys-Fullam (2017–2019)

Summer Monteys-Fullam at the Heartbeat of Home Press Night at the Piccadilly Theatre in London. Photo: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/LightRocke (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Summer Monteys-Fullam is an ex-model, former barmaid, and now a social media influencer. She met the British chef in November 2017 when she worked at his pub, The Duke Williams. Their relationship lasted approximately two years, after which they called it quits in August 2019.

FAQs

Who is Paul Hollywood? He is a British chef, reality TV star, and writer. He is famous as a judge in the TV series The Great British Bake Off. Where does Paul Hollywood come from? His hometown is Wallasey in England, United Kingdom. What is Paul Hollywood's sexuality? He is straight and has been in relationships with multiple women. How long were Alexandra and Paul Hollywood married? They were married for approximately two decades before parting ways in 2019. Does Paul Hollywood have a child? The British chef and his ex-wife Alexandra have a son, Joshua Hollywood, born in 2002. Is Paul Hollywood married? The reality TV star is not married. Who is Paull Hollywood dating now? The Great British Bake Off star is seemingly single. He has not made his love life public since calling it quits with Summer Monteys-Fullam in 2019.

Is Paul Hollywood gay? The reality TV star and celebrity chef has been rumoured to be gay, but he is straight. He was Alexandra’s husband for approximately 20 years. He has also been in confirmed romantic relationships with Marcela Luz Valladolid and Summer Monteys-Fullam.

Legit.ng recently published Violet Summer’s biography. She is an American fashion model and social media influencer. She gained social media fame for sharing fashion-related on different platforms.

The Phoenix, Arizona native started her modelling career at 17. She is represented by The FansMGMT. Violet boasts a significant following across social media platforms. Is the online content creator dating anyone? Find out more in her biography.

Source: Legit.ng