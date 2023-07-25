Who is Romain Bonnet? The story of the Selling Sunset star

Romain Bonnet is a familiar face if you have watched the Netflix reality TV series Selling Sunset. He is a US-based French reality TV star who has gained prominence following his appearance in the Netflix series. The reality TV star gained initial fame as a model and has captivated many people with his modelling shots on Instagram. He is also known for being the husband of realtor Mary Fitzgerald.

The French model arrives at the 2022 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Chris Polk

Source: Getty Images

Romain Bonnet started his modelling journey in France before moving to the US. He is a thriving model represented by Wilhelmina and enjoys a significant following on social media, especially Instagram. Apart from Selling Sunset, he also appeared in other reality TV series.

Profile summary

Full name Romain Bonnet Gender Male Date of birth 18 June 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Paris, France Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality French-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'3" Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Married Partner Mary Fitzgerald Profession Model, reality TV star, real estate manager Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @theromainbonnet

Romain Bonnet’s biography

Romain from Selling Sunset was born and raised in Paris, France. He undertook his high school and college education in France and reportedly has an undergraduate arts degree. He is a French national of white ethnicity, currently residing in Los Angeles, California, United States.

How old is Romain from Selling Sunset?

The model is 30 years old as of 2023. He celebrates his birthday on 18 June annually and was born in 1993. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Romain Bonnet attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

What is Romain Bonnet’s job?

He is an established model and reality TV star. He began his modelling career in Paris, France, but moved to the United States to pursue more career opportunities. He is represented by Wilhelmina. Romain is a fitness enthusiast fond of sharing his workout photos alongside modelling shots on Instagram.

Even though he is known for his appearance in Selling Sunset, Romain has also been featured in other reality TV series. He has appeared in Des paroles et des actes, The JLC Family S6, and Game Night with the Hamiltons.

The reality TV personality is the project manager of White Glove Estates, an interior design company owned by The Oppenheim Group. He has been working for the company for years.

What is Romain Bonnet’s net worth?

The model’s net worth is alleged to be approximately between $1 million and $5 million, according to Popular Networth. His primary sources of income are believed to be his modelling profession and earnings from working as the project manager of White Glove Estates.

Is Romain Bonnet married?

The Selling Sunset star is married to Mary Fitzgerald, a professional realtor. How did model Romain Bonnet and Mary Fitzgerald meet? They first met when the model was looking for homes in Los Angeles, California, and Mary Fitzgerald was his agent.

They dated briefly before secretly tying the knot through civil union in March 2018. However, they seemed to make their relationship public after they got engaged at the end of season 1 of Selling Sunset and ultimately tied the knot in season 2 in October 2019.

Mary Fitzgerald and her husband attend the 47th Annual People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

How tall is Romain Bonnet?

The model’s height is 6 feet 3 inches (191 centimetres). His height is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Romain Bonnet

Romain Bonnet rose to fame as Selling Sunset star. He is a top model represented by Wilhelmina and the project manager of White Glove Estates in Los Angeles, California. The model is realtor Mary Fitzgerald’s husband, and they have been married for about five years.

