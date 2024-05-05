Junior Pope's family appeared to have bowed to pressure as a new poster about his burial arrangements emerged online

The new poster trending online includes the word 'husband' in the tributes written on the obituary

However, some netizens are querying the need for a thanksgiving mass in honour of the late actor

The family of late Nollywood actor Pope Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, has issued a new poster about his burial arrangement plan.

It appears the deceased family bowed to pressure as they included the actor’s wife in the burial arrangements.

Family releases updated obituary poster.

Source: Instagram

Recall that backlashed trailed an old poster which emerged online after the word 'husband' was omitted in the tributes segment.

Junior Pope's family later said the viral poster was not authorised.

This was corrected in the new poster as the tributes revealed Jnr Pope as a son, brother, husband, father and grandson.

According to the new poster, Junior Pope will buried on May 17, 2025, in his home town in Enugu.

See a screenshot of the new poster below:

Reactions as Junior Pope's new poster emerges

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

chris_hidalgo01:

"Thanksgiving mass for weti?"

adanze_h:

"It has drawn to reality. Keep resting."

realwarriblog:

"Make Government just ban eating of foods in Burials."

sweetzu22:

"He even has grand parents? Na wa oo, JP if na person keel you please avenge ur death speedily."

happy_ifyy:

"Thanksgiving and reception for what please….he died untimely a very painful death."

annie_goldsignature:

"May Heaven comfort his wife, kids and love ones he left behind amen"

officialjbaby_:

"Too sad.. God please grant him eternal rest.. Cruel world."

stillchinny:

"Nawa oo so this actually real bikonu tufiakwa nna may th good Lord accept your soul Amen."

enibokun_tolulopeadejugbe:

"You want to do reception, for who and for what. So you will cook for people to eat and play music for people to dance, as tragic as his death. Na who die loose sha."

AGN visits Junior Pope's family

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Emeka Rollas, AGN president, created an emotional buzz online following his condolence visit to the family of Junior Pope.

A viral video saw Emeka addressing the bereaved family, but some eagle-eyed fans noticed the absence of Junior Pope's wife and his three sons.

Questions were being asked concerning her whereabouts in the comment section.

Source: Legit.ng