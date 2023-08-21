Get to know Rosalind Ross, Mel Gibson’s long-time partner

Rosalind Ross is an American film director and screenwriter recognised for her work in Father Stu, Black Slam, and Destroyer. She gained immense prominence following her relationship with American actor, film director and producer Mel Gibson. They are in a long-term relationship.

Director Rosalind Ross visits All Saints Chapel at Carroll College on behalf of the film FATHER STU in Helena, Montana. Photo: Mat Hayward

Source: Getty Images

Rosalind Ross has been in the film industry since 2014 and is thriving as a screenwriter, having written multiple films and TV series. She is also an equestrian vaulter and has participated in numerous equestrian vaulting competitions worldwide. Her relationship with Mel Gibson has been in the limelight since 2014.

Full name Rosalind Ruth Ross Gender Female Date of birth 5 July 1990 Age 33 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Aptos, California, USA Current residence Malibu, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 35-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 89-64-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Partner Mel Gibson Children 1 School Palo Alto High School College Emerson College Profession Screenwriter, film director, equestrian vaulter Instagram @rosalindruthross

Rosalind Ross’ biography

The film director was born Rosalind Ruth Ross in Aptos, California, USA. She was raised in the city and currently resides in Malibu, California. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Rosalind completed her high school education at Palo Alto High School in 2008. She later joined Emerson College, obtaining a bachelor of fine arts in writing, literature and publishing in 2012.

How old is Rosalind Ross?

Mel Gibson's girlfriend, Rosalind, is 33 years old as of 2023. She marks her birthday on 5 July every year and was born in 1990. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Actor/filmmaker Mel Gibson (R) and his girlfriend attend the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

What does Rosalind Ross do for a living?

Rosalind Ross is a screenwriter, film director, and equestrian vaulter. She ventured into the film industry in 2014 as a screenwriter and has worked in Metador, Homeward, and Father Stu. She is also a TV personality and has appeared as herself in The Ingraham Angle, Made in Hollywood, and The World Over with Raymond Arroyo.

Before her career in the film industry, she was a professional equestrian vaulter. She began the sport at a young age and competed in Europe with the Sundance Vaulting Club in 1999. Rosalind was part of the USA team that won the bronze medal at the World Vaulting Championships in 2004. She won a gold medal in the 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky.

How did Mel Gibson meet Rosalind Ross?

The Conspiracy Theory actor first met Rosalind Ross when she was hired to co-write a script for his production company, Icon Productions. They started dating in 2014, and their age difference has been a subject of discussion in the media. Regarding their age gap and relationship, Mel Gibson said,

Regarding age and relationships, it’s just a number. We dig each other. She is an adult, and we dig each other. It might cause a problem, and one has trepidation about these things, but it’s working out great. She is a really special person. I dig her. So there you go. That’s it. What more can one ask?

Are Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross married?

Even though the couple has been in a relationship for about a decade, they have not exchanged marriage vows. In January 2017, they welcomed their first child and Mel Gibson’s ninth child, Lars Gerard.

Mel Gibson and his girlfriend attend The Art Of Elysium's 12th Annual Celebration - Heaven held in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Rosalind Ross’ height and weight

Mel Gibson’s girlfriend is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 121 pounds (55 kilograms). Her measurements are 35-25-36 inches (89-64-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Rosalind Ross

Who is Mel Gibson's partner? The American actor is dating Rosalind Ross. How old is Mel Gibson’s girlfriend? Rosalind Ross is 33 years old as of 2023. She was born on 5 July 1990. What is the age difference between Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross? The age gap between the couple is 34 years. Mel Gibson is 67 years old as of 2023. What is Rosalind Ross’ profession? Mel Gibson’s partner is a film director and screenwriter. She is also an equestrian vaulter. Is Rosalind Ross Mel Gibson’s wife? The couple has not tied the knot and therefore is not husband and wife. Does Rosalind Ross have children? She has a son, Lars Gerard, born in January 2017. How tall is Rosalind Ross? Her height is 5 feet 7 inches (154 centimetres).

Rosalind Ross’ popularity skyrocketed following her relationship with the famous veteran American actor Mel Gibson. She made a name for herself as a screenwriter and film director in the film industry. The mother of one resides with her boyfriend in California, United States.

