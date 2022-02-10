Nikki Blackketter’s biography: age, height, real name, boyfriend

Nikki Blackketter is a fitness enthusiast and YouTuber. Many people know her as a fitness vlogger who encourages people to work out and eat healthier. Besides fitness, she creates engaging content such as pranks, question and answer, and tag videos.

The model and fitness guru in a black off-shoulder outfit. Photo: @nikkiblackketter

Source: Instagram

Nikki Blackketter's flexibility is impressive. However, she was not always that fit and trim. She chose a healthier lifestyle to avoid health issues and discovered that fitness was her passion. Who is she? Read on to know more about her real name, age, height, net worth, and boyfriend.

Profile summary

Full name: Michelle Nicole Blackketter

Michelle Nicole Blackketter Known as: Nikki Blackketter

Nikki Blackketter Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 23 February 1990

23 February 1990 Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States of America

Houston, Texas, United States of America Current residence: San Diego, California, US

San Diego, California, US Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'1"

5'1" Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 113

113 Weight in kilogrammes: 51

51 Body measurements in inches: 35-25-35

35-25-35 Body measurements in centimetres: 89-64-89

89-64-89 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Marital status: Single

Single Mother: Robin Denise Dickey née Syfrett

Robin Denise Dickey née Syfrett Step-father: William Troy Dickey

William Troy Dickey Siblings: 5 (1 deceased)

5 (1 deceased) Profession: YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur

YouTuber, social media influencer, entrepreneur Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Nikki Blackketter's Instagram: @nikkiblackketter

@nikkiblackketter Twitter: @itsnikkib

@itsnikkib YouTube: Nikki Blackketter

Who is Nikki Blackketter?

Nikki is a YouTube celebrity, social media influencer, and entrepreneur born in Houston, Texas, United States of America. She currently resides in San Diego, California, US.

The YouTuber's nationality is American, and her ethnicity is white. She has American, German, Scottish, and English roots. Her mother's name is Robin Denise Dickey (née Syfrett), and she has a biological brother named Russell Blackketter. She has never met her biological dad.

Her mother is married to William Troy Dickey, and through this union, the YouTuber has four half-sisters. Their names are Shelby, Cheyenne, Savannah, and Sydney Ann Dickey. Sydney Ann, who was Savannah's twin, died at the age of 8 in 2013.

The model in black jeans and a brown tank top. Photo: @nikkiblackketter

Source: Instagram

What is Nikki Blackketter's real name?

The fitness guru's real name is Michelle Nicole Blackketter. She seldom uses her first name. Instead, she uses Nikki, a nickname that her mother gave her when she was a little girl.

How old is Nikki Blackketter?

Nikki Blackketter's age is 32 years as 2022. She was born on 23 February 1990, and her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Back in her high school years, the YouTube celebrity formed a habit of consuming alcohol and eating junk foods. This unhealthy lifestyle affected her overall health and metabolism.

After realising what was happening, she decided to make healthier dietary choices and engage in physical exercise. It was not long before she discovered the positive effects of her lifestyle change.

She continued spending more time at the gym and slowly transitioned into a fitness aficionado and model. On 17 January 2014, she started an eponymous YouTube channel that was mostly about fitness and weight lifting workouts.

The channel has over 727k subscribers. In addition to fitness videos, she also creates content related to beauty, pranks, and Q&As.

Besides YouTube, she is also on Instagram, where she has over 1.6 million followers. She uses the platform to do brand endorsements. She has worked as the brand ambassador of Cellucor, a bodybuilding supplement firm.

Other brands she has previously endorsed are Gymshark, Alani Nu nutritional supplements, and MVMT. She also has a website that sells branded merchandise and fitness plans.

How much is Nikki Blackketter worth?

According to ModelFact, Nikki Blackketter's net worth is alleged to be $1 million. However, this information is not official.

The model is denim pants and a white top. Photo: @nikkiblackketter

Source: Instagram

Who is Nikki Blackketter's boyfriend?

The fitness guru has recently broken up with Teddy Hammork. In her video, she stated that they went their separate ways as Hammork did not spend enough time with her because of his work.

Between 2017 and 2018, she dated Miles Sullivan, whom she first met in a nightclub in Los Angeles. Miles runs a digital and affiliate marketing agency in Venice Beach, California, and is a musician. The two started dating in March 2017 and had an amicable split later.

She also dated Christian Guzman between 2014 and 2016. The two met at a bodybuilding competition and later connected online. Their relationship ended in February 2016.

In June that year, she admitted that she dated a guy named Nathan for two years. She shared that she bought him a white Ford Fiesta in her name while they were still dating. Nathan was deported to his home country after being caught driving under the influence. She later discovered that he had not made payments on his car in eight months which ruined her credit score.

Nikki Blackketter's height and weight

The fitness enthusiast is 5 feet 1 inch or 155 centimetres tall, and she weighs about 113 pounds or 51 kilograms. Her measurements are 35-25-35 inches or 89-64-89 centimetres.

Nikki Blackketter is a fitness enthusiast, YouTube celebrity, social media influencer, and entrepreneur. She started her career in 2014 and is thriving as an online celebrity.

