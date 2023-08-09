Who is Eevie Aspen? Get to know more about the TikTok star

Eevie Aspen is a famous TikTok star, model and social media personality from the United States. Her TikTok channel has gained significant popularity due to her makeup tutorials, comedy skits, and lip-sync videos.

Social media influencer Eevie Aspen. Photo: @eevieaspen on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eevie Aspen has been in social media for half a decade. Since 2017, she has consistently grown her audience on various platforms using her comedic talent. Besides TikTok and Instagram, Aspen has a dedicated audience on Twitter.

Full name Eevie Aspen Gender Female Age Around 24 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 127 Weight in kilograms 58 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green-blueish Relationship status Single Education Norwood High School in Massachusetts, Boston University Profession Social media influencer, model Net worth $2 million

Eevie Aspen's bio

Aspen was born in Los Angeles, United States. She has an older brother and sister. Her mother works as a legal assistant, while her dad is a physicist. Her parents have also been supportive of her social media career. Eevie Aspen's age is unknown. However, she said is allegedly 24 years old.

Educational background

The influencer attended Norwood High School in Massachusetts and completed her studies in 2018. She later proceeded to Boston University, where she is currently studying Communications.

She is an active member of their speech and debate team. Several organisations, like the Henry Cabot Lodge Award for Academic Excellence, have recognised her academic excellence.

Career

Eevie is a well-known internet personality due to her unique videos. Her online popularity has consistently grown, with several fans following her across various social media platforms.

She began her social media career in 2017 by creating short skits and comedy videos on her main Instagram account. Eevie Aspen's Instagram has over 189 thousand followers as of August 2023. She also has another Instagram account with 480 followers.

She later launched her TikTok account, where she uploads makeup tutorials, comedy skits, lip-sync and dance videos. Eevie Aspen's TikTok account currently has more than 200 thousand followers.

She also has a Twitter account where she mainly provides regular updates about her day-to-day activities, giving her fans insights into her daily activities. Eevie Aspen's Twitter has over 47 thousand followers as of this writing.

The American celebrity uses her social media influence to endorse various clothing brands such as American Eagle Outfitters, Forever 21 and H&M.

In 2020, her career achievements were further recognised when she became one of the youngest individuals to be included in Forbes' prestigious 30 Under 30 list for media.

Besides being a social media personality and model, she is an adult content creator. She has an Only Fans account, where she shares premium content with her audience.

FAQs

Who is Eevie Aspen? She is an American popular TikTok star, model and social media personality. Where is Eevie Aspen from? She was born in Los Angeles, United States. How old is Eevie Aspen? Her exact age is unknown. She is believed to be around 24 years old. Where did Eevie Aspen attend high school? She went to Norwood High School before moving to Boston University. What is Eevie Aspen's net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be around $2 million. She mainly earns her income from her social media career. How tall is Eevie Aspen? She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 127 pounds or 58 kilograms.

Eevie Aspen is an American social media influencer and model who rose to stardom due to her lip-syncs, comedy and dance videos on her social media pages, including TikTok. She maintains a low profile; hence, little information is known about her.

Legit.ng published an article about Jacob Day's biography. He is an American social media personality who became famous after publishing a series of lip-syncing and amusing videos on TikTok. Additionally, she is one of the members of The Breezy Boys, a group of TikTok stars.

His TikTok account has a large following, and he entertains his fans with lip-syncs. He has also partnered with other TikTok stars like Federica Garcia to create content for their followers.

Source: Legit.ng