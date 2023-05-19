Sam Skarsgård’s biography: who is the only non-actor in the family?

Who is Sam Skarsgård? He is a Swedish doctor and production manager. He is widely recognised for being Stellan Skarsgård’s son. His father is a prominent actor who boasts over 150 acting credits. He is best known for his roles in Thor, Chernobyl, The Avengers, and Mamma Mia!

A picture of Sam and his brother Bill. Photo: @billxskarsgaard, @gustafskarsgardfanpage on Instagram (modified by author)

Sam Skarsgård became famous for being a member of the acclaimed Skarsgård family. He is a qualified medical practitioner who works at an ICU hospital in Stockholm. He has also appeared in films alongside his father and has dabbled in filmmaking behind the scenes. He currently resides in Stockholm, Sweden.

Profile summary

Full name Samuel Kristoffer Ymer Skarsgård Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1982 Age 40 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Stockholm, Sweden Current residence Stockholm, Sweden Nationality Swedish Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’5’’ Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother My Father Stellan Skarsgård Sibling 7 Relationship status Married Wife Pat Metheny Profession Former actor, production manager, doctor

Sam Skarsgård’s biography

The medical practitioner was born in Stockholm, Sweden, where he was raised. He is a Swedish national of white ethnicity. His parents are My and Stellan Skarsgård. Her father is a prominent Swedish actor well known for his roles in Thor, The Avengers, and Mamma Mia! while his mother is a doctor. Sam's parents tied the knot in 1975 and divorced in 2007. His father married Megan Everett in 2009.

Who are Sam Skarsgård’s siblings?

The Swedish doctor grew up alongside five siblings, Eija, Valter, Gustaf, Alexander and Bill and two half-siblings named Ossian and Kolbjörn, from his father's second marriage. Unlike him, all of his siblings are into acting.

Sam's elder brother Alexander is a former military officer and actor who gained prominence for portraying vampire Eric Northman in the television series True Blood. He also gained more recognition after appearing in Big Little Lies and The Legend of Tarzan.

How old is Sam Skarsgård?

Stellan Skarsgård’s son is 40 years old as of 2023. When was Sam Skarsgård born? He was born on 5 June 1982. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

Career

Samuel is a Swedish doctor, former actor and production manager. Instead of pursuing acting like his father and older brothers, he went into medicine like his mother. He works as a physician in a Stockholm ICU hospital.

Sam has also contributed a little to the entertainment industry. According to his IMDb profile, he appeared in the 1987 adventure comedy film Jim & Piraterna Blom alongside his father. He was also an additional crew on the movie The Invisible. Sam has also worked as an assistant production manager in the short movies Att döda ett barn (2003) and Skuggvärld (2005).

Who is Sam Skarsgård’s wife?

The Swedish doctor has been married to his wife Pat Metheny for a while now. His wife has appeared alongside him and the rest of the family at various events. However, the two keep their relationship under wraps as they have not disclosed any information about their marriage.

What is Sam Skarsgård’s height?

The Swedish medical practitioner stands at 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 154 pounds or 70 kilograms.

Fast facts about Sam Skarsgård

Who is Sam Skarsgård? He is a Swedish doctor, former actor and production manager best known for being the son of Stellan Skarsgård. Where is Sam Skarsgård from? He was born and raised in Stockholm, Sweden. What is Sam Skarsgård’s age? He is 40 years old as of 2023. He was born on 5 June 1982. Is Sam Skarsgård a doctor? Yes, he is a qualified doctor and currently works in the intensive care unit of one of the hospitals in Stockholm. Who is Sam Skarsgård’s wife? She is called Pat Metheny. What is Sam Skarsgård’s height? The former actor stands at 6 feet 5 inches or 196 centimetres tall. Who are Sam Skarsgård’s parents? His parents are My and Stellan Skarsgård.

Sam Skarsgård is a Swedish professional doctor who came into the spotlight for being a member of the Skarsgård family. Unlike him, most of Sam's relatives work in the entertainment industry. His father is a renowned actor and has appeared in several movies and TV series, including Chernobyl, The Avengers, and Mamma Mia!

