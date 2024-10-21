Lagbaja: Military Breaks Silence on Appointing Acting COAS, Says “Calls for Coup Is Treasonable”
- The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the military high command has not appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS)
- DHQ disclosed that COAS Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has currently embarked on his 2024 annual leave and Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim is working in his absence
- The military high command confirmed this development in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Monday in Abuja
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
On Monday, October 21, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) announced that no appointment as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.
DHQ: COAS Lagbaja is one leave
This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Monday in Abuja.
Gusau said no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).
He added that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.
According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave.
Speaking further, Gusau said the armed forces was professionally managed, adding that all the Service Chiefs were performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
DHQ: Abdulsalami Bagudu provides "routine briefs"
Gusau clarified that Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, was providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures.
“The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.
“Media organisations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing fake news to the public,” he said.
DHQ says calls for military coup is treasonable
Speaking further, the defence spokesman warned those advocating for a military takeover be aware that such actions were treasonable under the Constitution.
Read more about the Army here:
- Nigerian Army reacts to rumours of Chief of Army Staff Lagbaja’s death
- Nigerian Army pulls 15 general from service, photos, video trends
'Lagbaja did not resign', army
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian army dismissed reports claiming that Lieutenant General Lagbaja has resigned from his position.
The defence headquarters quashed an online report alleging that Lagbaja had submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.
Nwachukwu labelled the report as “fake news” and urged the general public to disregard it
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.