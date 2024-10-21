The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has clarified that the military high command has not appointed an acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

DHQ disclosed that COAS Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has currently embarked on his 2024 annual leave and Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim is working in his absence

The military high command confirmed this development in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Monday in Abuja

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, October 21, the Defence Headquarters ( ) announced that no appointment as the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS) exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

DHQ reacts to claims of appointing COAS Lagbaja's replacement. Photo credit: Nigerian Army HQ

Source: Facebook

DHQ: COAS Lagbaja is one leave

This is contained in a statement by the Acting Director of Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. Tukur Gusau, on Monday in Abuja.

Gusau said no such appointment exists within the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He added that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, had only spoken with the COAS a few minutes ago.

According to him, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, is currently on a well-deserved rest as part of his 2024 annual leave.

Speaking further, Gusau said the armed forces was professionally managed, adding that all the Service Chiefs were performing their duties as stipulated in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

DHQ: Abdulsalami Bagudu provides "routine briefs"

Gusau clarified that Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, the Chief of Policy and Plans, was providing routine briefs to the COAS in accordance with standard military procedures.

“The DHQ urges individuals spreading unfounded rumours to desist from doing so immediately. The COAS is hale and hearty and will soon resume normal duties at the end of his leave.

“Media organisations are advised to verify information with the appropriate authorities before releasing fake news to the public,” he said.

DHQ says calls for military coup is treasonable

Speaking further, the defence spokesman warned those advocating for a military takeover be aware that such actions were treasonable under the Constitution.

Read more about the Army here:

'Lagbaja did not resign', army

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian army dismissed reports claiming that Lieutenant General Lagbaja has resigned from his position.

The defence headquarters quashed an online report alleging that Lagbaja had submitted his resignation letter to President Bola Tinubu.

Nwachukwu labelled the report as “fake news” and urged the general public to disregard it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng